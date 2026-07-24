Tom Holland Becomes the First 'Hot Ones' Guest to Throw Up on Camera

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Tom Holland made Hot Ones history, but probably not the way he wanted to. The actor appeared on the hit interview series with his The Odyssey costar Jon Bernthal in an episode released on Thursday, July 23. The Marvel star visibly struggled with the increasingly spicy chicken wings throughout the interview before it all culminated in a dramatic climax while they were filming the introductory shot.

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Source: @FirstWeFeast/YouTube Tom Holland threw up on the 'Hot Ones' set while eating spicy wings with Jon Bernthal.

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Tom Holland Threw Up on Camera During 'Hot Wings' Interview

Source: MEGA Tom Holland was shocked by vomiting on camera after eating spicy wings during 'Hot Ones' interview.

Holland began coughing uncontrollably while posing for the camera alongside host Sean Evans and Bernthal before suddenly bending over and throwing up. The table, however, shielded him from view during the moment, though his deer-in-the-headlights expression afterward made it obvious what had happened. The Punisher star, meanwhile, made sure to let him know that he wasn't disgusted by the incident as he clapped the 30-year-old on the shoulders and shouted, "Let’s go! Let’s go! Take a picture of it!"

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Source: MEGA Jon Bernthal supported Tom Holland after he threw up while filming 'Hot Ones.'

The Devil All the Time star quickly recovered from the mishap and started laughing at himself. He also went so far as to tell the production crew that they "can use that," while his costar handed him a napkin to clean up. "Look, Louis Vuitton, I got none of it on my clothes," Holland joked, drawing laughter from the crew. The His & Hers star also asked the host if anyone had gone through the same experience before. "That might be the first on set ever," Evans replied. "I love being the first," the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star quipped.

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Tom Holland Relayed His 'Hot Wings' Experience to Matt Damon

Source: MEGA Tom Holland wanted something 'spicier' during his 'Pizza Interview' despite throwing up on 'Hot Ones' set.

Holland later recounted his experience on the Hot Ones set to another The Odyssey costar Matt Damon, during their appearance on NYT Cooking's Pizza Interview, released on July 13. In the middle of assembling their pizzas and discussing their experience working with Christopher Nolan on his Greek epic adaptation, the English actor noted that he wanted to add something a little "spicier" to his food. Damon sampled the pepperoni his younger costar was referring to and immediately began coughing.

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Source: @NYTCooking/YouTube Tom Holland told Matt Damon he threw up while filming 'Hot Ones.'

Source: MEGA Matt Damon said he also threw up after his 'Hot Ones' interview.