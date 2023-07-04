Rosie O'Donnell's Constant 'Mouthing Off' Sparked Tension With Former Costar Jon Bernthal on Failed Showtime Series 'American Gigolo': Source
Rosie O'Donnell's workplace quips didn't go over so well with former American Gigolo costar Jon Bernthal.
A source spilled The Walking Dead actor wasn't happy with the comedienne after she claimed his alleged bad attitude on set led to the show — based on Richard Gere's classic '80s flick — being canceled at Showtime after a single season.
"Jon Bernthal was not happy with the show, and it was very clear," O'Donnell said in a past statement. "It’s difficult to work that way on a set. He was never happy that he was playing a gigolo. And I’m like, 'Well, it’s called American Gigolo.'"
"She is well beyond the point of tiptoeing around people’s feelings when she’s working," the source explained. "She says she calls ’em like she sees ’em!"
However, a friend of Bernthal had a different story than O'Donnell's when it comes to their tensions on set.
"Jon says Rosie has no idea what does or doesn’t motivate him as an actor," the friend told an outlet of their mini feud. "She was always mouthing off to him on set, and now she feels like she can speak for him."
"Jon says a silver lining in the show getting canceled is he doesn’t have to work with Rosie any longer!" the friend added, noting The Punisher star was "never happy" on the series because he didn't like being the butt of O'Donnell's insults.
This is far from the first time the former talk show host has been at the center of a celebrity feud. As OK! previously reported, she recently opened up on why she chose to distance herself from her friendship with Ellen DeGeneres after the television personality made a hurtful comment about her.
"We’ve had our weirdness in our relationship," O'Donnell said in an interview earlier this year. "I don’t know if it’s jealousy, competition or the fact that she said a mean thing about me once that really hurt my feelings ... I knew her for so many years. It just felt like I don’t trust this person to be in my world."
The source spoke with The National Enquirer about the feud between Bernthal and O'Donnell.