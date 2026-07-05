OK! Reveals the One Reason Zendaya's Marriage to 'Boring Teetotaler' Tom Holland Is 'Doomed': Source

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Holland, who has spoken frequently about sobriety and mental health, used the interview to reflect on the pressures facing the couple. He said: "Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time." He added: "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else." But while fans of both stars have celebrated the low‑key confirmation the couple has got hitched, others have seized on Holland's clean‑cut image as a potential relationship killer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland frequently speaks about his sobriety.

Article continues below advertisement

One source told us: "There's a growing view among some fans that Tom is just too safe. They call him a boring teetotaler, and they genuinely believe that kind of personality will drain the spark out of a marriage." The insider added: "You see people online saying Zendaya is this dynamic, risk‑taking artist and he is the human equivalent of beige. In their minds, that mismatch is what will end things." Another source familiar with online reaction to the news of the couple's marriage said the criticism has become increasingly personal. They said: "A lot of the jokes are about how Tom doesn't drink, doesn't party and doesn't put a foot wrong. For a certain crowd, that translates as dull. Skeptics are not saying the relationship will crumble over scandal or infidelity – they're saying it will die of boredom. People are literally predicting divorce because they think she'll get tired of coming home to a man whose idea of a wild night is watching TV with a non‑alcoholic beer."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA They first met in 2016 on the sets of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their romance in 2021.