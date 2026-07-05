OK! Reveals the One Reason Zendaya's Marriage to 'Boring Teetotaler' Tom Holland Is 'Doomed': Source
July 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Zendaya's marriage to Tom Holland is facing a chorus of naysayers who insist his "boring" personality and teetotal lifestyle will doom the relationship before it has a chance to grow, OK! can reveal.
The 29‑year‑old Euphoria star and actor Holland, 30, have confirmed months of speculation they had secretly wed after years of dating, following their initial romance on the set of the Spider‑Man films.
The British actor's recent comments about their relationship, made while discussing viral AI‑generated wedding images that even briefly fooled some relatives, gave a rare glimpse into their closely guarded private life and were widely interpreted as confirmation of their marriage.
Holland, who has spoken frequently about sobriety and mental health, used the interview to reflect on the pressures facing the couple.
He said: "Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time."
He added: "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."
But while fans of both stars have celebrated the low‑key confirmation the couple has got hitched, others have seized on Holland's clean‑cut image as a potential relationship killer.
One source told us: "There's a growing view among some fans that Tom is just too safe. They call him a boring teetotaler, and they genuinely believe that kind of personality will drain the spark out of a marriage."
The insider added: "You see people online saying Zendaya is this dynamic, risk‑taking artist and he is the human equivalent of beige. In their minds, that mismatch is what will end things."
Another source familiar with online reaction to the news of the couple's marriage said the criticism has become increasingly personal.
They said: "A lot of the jokes are about how Tom doesn't drink, doesn't party and doesn't put a foot wrong. For a certain crowd, that translates as dull. Skeptics are not saying the relationship will crumble over scandal or infidelity – they're saying it will die of boredom. People are literally predicting divorce because they think she'll get tired of coming home to a man whose idea of a wild night is watching TV with a non‑alcoholic beer."
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Holland has previously explained he stopped drinking after a "Dry January" challenge in 2022 made him realize how often he thought about alcohol and how central it had become to his social life.
He has since launched Bero, a non‑alcoholic beer brand, and emerged as one of the highest‑profile advocates for alcohol‑free alternatives in Hollywood.
He has made clear his focus now is on his relationship with Zendaya. Holland recently said about Zendaya: "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."
Some in the industry see the backlash as a symptom of wider expectations placed on male stars.
A Hollywood publicist said: "There is this nostalgia for chaotic, self‑destructive leading men, and Tom is the exact opposite. His calm, steady persona doesn't fit that fantasy, so people project their disappointment onto the marriage."
The publicist added: "What's striking is that the criticism isn't about anything Tom has done wrong. It's literally that he seems steady, earnest and, to some, terminally dull – and critics are convinced that's what will eventually push Zendaya away."