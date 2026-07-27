Tom Holland Gets Brutally Honest About Past Movies He Didn't Enjoy Promoting: 'You Shouldn't' Watch Them

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Tom Holland reflected on the challenges of discussing films he did not fully believe in. Speaking on the July 22 episode of the "Dish Podcast" with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the actor explained why promoting his latest films, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, had been a much more enjoyable experience. Holland said, "Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone." He added, "You really feel like people should go see it. I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s s---.'"

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Tom Holland Admitted Some Past Films Were Difficult to Promote

Source: @Dish Podcast/YouTube Tom Holland admitted he had struggled to promote some past movies because he was not proud of them.

Rather than discussing the demands of press tours, Holland focused on how his confidence in a project shaped those conversations. "I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy," he said. However, the 30-year-old did not mention which films he was referring to.

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Tom Holland Said Promoting His Latest Films Felt Like a Victory Lap

Source: @Dish Podcast/YouTube Tom Holland revealed promoting films he believed in made interviews feel more genuine and enjoyable and promoted his latest films felt like a victory lap.

The actor contrasted those earlier experiences with his current summer press tour, saying he genuinely enjoyed discussing both new releases because he believed in them. Holland said the experience had been especially rewarding as he prepared for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest," Holland said. He continued, "I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films."

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Tom Holland's Lunch Conversation With Angela Hartnett Turned to Summer Barbecue Tips

Source: @Dish Podcast/YouTube Tom Holland joined hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett for a meal that sparked a conversation about summer barbecue cooking and grilling tips.

The conversation shifted from movies to food during the podcast after their meal arrived with a recipe from Ellie Kersian, giving Holland and the hosts a chance to discuss summer cooking. As they tucked into the skewers, host Hartnett explained why the dish worked well for barbecues and shared the simple step she always followed before putting skewers on the grill. "I think because, yeah, it holds together. It's smaller pieces, you know, so I think it cooks quicker as well, which helps. You know, when you do things like that. So, I think that makes it easier," she said. Hartnett added, "But, you know, and the key obviously when you do any skewers is you soak your skewers in water so that when they go on the barbecue, they don't burn."

Tom Holland Praised Anne Hathaway For Her Approach To Interviews

Source: MEGA Tom Holland praised Anne Hathaway and said working alongside her during the 'The Odyssey' press tour had been a valuable learning experience.