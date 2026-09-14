Tom Sandoval 'Taking a Break' From Dating Following Messy Victoria Lee Robinson Split: 'I'm Just Happy to Reconnect With Friends'

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Tom Sandoval is taking a break from dating. The reality star decided to take a step back after his messy public split from model Victoria Lee Robinson, whom he dated for two and a half years. "I'm just happy to reconnect with my friends," he told the press on September 13 while celebrating the 78th Annual Emmy Awards. "All the people who mean so much to me in my life." Robinson and Sandoval split in June 2026 following an alleged domestic violence altercation.

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Domestic Violence Allegations

Source: victorialeerobinson/instagram Victoria Lee Robinson was accused of domestic violence.

In his recent interview with TMZ, the man confirmed that he would be taking a "break" from romance after the former couple filed domestic violence restraining orders against one another. Sandoval thanked his supporters for sticking by his side amid the tumultuous legal battle. "I love you guys," he gushed. "That's all." The star accused his ex of verbally and physically abusing him while heavily intoxicated on June 3. According to legal documents filed by the star, Robinson allegedly struck him in the face so hard his vision blurred. His filing also claimed that Robinson's father, Will Robinson, became involved after the former couple had a verbal sparring match at Tom's home.

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Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval revealed he was focusing on his friends after Victoria Lee Robinson split.

Tom reportedly locked himself in a room for protection as Will became "aggressive." He accused her father of "punching a large hole" in a door to try and reach him. The star claimed his ex filmed the altercation in an attempt to "look like a victim," as he alleged multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse within their relationship. Victoria, similarly, filed a temporary domestic violence order against Tom weeks later, claiming that he physically and verbally abused her over the course of their romance.

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Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval was accused of physical violence by his ex.

She alleged that Tom attempted to push her father into a fire pit and had repeated instances of physical abuse, including "shoving me down a flight of stairs in his home, pushing me to the ground at a hotel in Nashville, Tenn., while visiting my terminally ill grandfather." "I am fearful of my own well-being and the well-being of my father, who has also been the victim of [Tom's] verbal and physical abuse, resulting in injuries requiring medical intervention," she claimed. Her request was denied in July, pending a full court hearing.

What's Next for Tom Sandoval?

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval teased making an appearance on 'The Valley.'