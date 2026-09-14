Tom Sandoval 'Taking a Break' From Dating Following Messy Victoria Lee Robinson Split: 'I'm Just Happy to Reconnect With Friends'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Tom Sandoval is taking a break from dating.
The reality star decided to take a step back after his messy public split from model Victoria Lee Robinson, whom he dated for two and a half years.
"I'm just happy to reconnect with my friends," he told the press on September 13 while celebrating the 78th Annual Emmy Awards. "All the people who mean so much to me in my life."
Robinson and Sandoval split in June 2026 following an alleged domestic violence altercation.
Domestic Violence Allegations
In his recent interview with TMZ, the man confirmed that he would be taking a "break" from romance after the former couple filed domestic violence restraining orders against one another.
Sandoval thanked his supporters for sticking by his side amid the tumultuous legal battle. "I love you guys," he gushed. "That's all."
The star accused his ex of verbally and physically abusing him while heavily intoxicated on June 3. According to legal documents filed by the star, Robinson allegedly struck him in the face so hard his vision blurred.
His filing also claimed that Robinson's father, Will Robinson, became involved after the former couple had a verbal sparring match at Tom's home.
Tom reportedly locked himself in a room for protection as Will became "aggressive." He accused her father of "punching a large hole" in a door to try and reach him.
The star claimed his ex filmed the altercation in an attempt to "look like a victim," as he alleged multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse within their relationship.
Victoria, similarly, filed a temporary domestic violence order against Tom weeks later, claiming that he physically and verbally abused her over the course of their romance.
- Tom Sandoval Endured 'Abuse for Months' Before Filing Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Insider Claims
- Tom Sandoval Files Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Accuses Her of Verbal and Physical Abuse After Model's Arrest
- Tom Sandoval Accuses Ex Victoria Lee Robinson of Mocking His 'Tiny' Manhood and Kicking His Groin During Explosive Fight in New Court Filing
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She alleged that Tom attempted to push her father into a fire pit and had repeated instances of physical abuse, including "shoving me down a flight of stairs in his home, pushing me to the ground at a hotel in Nashville, Tenn., while visiting my terminally ill grandfather."
"I am fearful of my own well-being and the well-being of my father, who has also been the victim of [Tom's] verbal and physical abuse, resulting in injuries requiring medical intervention," she claimed.
Her request was denied in July, pending a full court hearing.
What's Next for Tom Sandoval?
Tom seems to be on to bigger and better things as he focuses on himself and even teased a new Netflix survival show that has yet to be announced.
"Spoiler Alert: I didn't have any survival skills," he revealed to reporters. "But I thrived."
The former Vanderpump Rules star also claimed that returning to the Bravo universe on the pseudo-spinoff show, The Valley, which features his former co-stars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz and Kristen Doute, could still be in the cards for him.
"I think that might be kind of cool, actually," he revealed. "I think I'd be into it."