What is 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval's Net Worth? How The Restaurateur Amassed A Small Fortune
Though most know Tom Sandoval because of Vanderpump Rules, he's actually much more than just a reality star — and he has the bank account to prove it.
Scroll down to learn more about how the 39-year-old racked up a small fortune.
According to reports, the model's net worth sits at $4 million — an impressive sum given it's rumored he and his Bravo cast mates earned just $5,000 for the entire first season of the hit series. They then began getting paid by the episode, and by Season 4, it's believed the amount was upped to $15,000 per episode.
The show is currently airing its tenth season and is scheduled film the reunion later this month.
Sandoval also made money from bartending at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump's eatery, but nowadays, he racks in the dollars when the cameras aren't rolling as well, as he's the lead singer of the band Tom Sandoval & The Extras.
Plus, in 2021, the musician and costar Tom Schwartz launched their own whiskey label, Toms' Good Lovin'.
"We love our alcohol and our spirits, especially our whiskey," he told one outlet of the venture. "And it was just so great to come together and create something that we truly, truly love, that we can really feel great about being behind and being a part of."
The men also partnered with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, for Tom Tom, a restaurant and bar in West Hollywood.
In late 2022, the close friends debuted Schwartz and Sandy's, a Los Angeles lounge — though not without some assistance, as it was unveiled that Sandoval's mom invested $250,000.
While the business was doing well, it began receiving negative online reviews after it was revealed earlier this month that Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss.
In a post on the eatery's social media account, Sandoval said he understands "the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses ... However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time, hearts, and money to make this restaurant a reality."
"Please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz, and our employees have to suffer for my actions," he added. "I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else."