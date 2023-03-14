Andy Cohen Teases 'Shocking' Episode Of 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Scandal: 'You Won’t Believe It'
Andy Cohen knows fans will be stunned by the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules in the wake of Scandoval.
During the Monday, March 13, broadcast of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo boss teased this week's episode of the hit reality series, explaining what happens is “not to be believed” after Tom Sandoval went behind Ariana Madix's back and had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.
"Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut. OK? It was not recut. This was the episode,” Cohen — who noted the finished installments were sent to him "weeks ago" — made clear during his radio show.
“I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up, or we somehow…’” the executive producer trailed off before noting, “The conversations that go on between Katie [Maloney] and Lala [Kent] and Raquel, are not to be believed in the light of what has come out."
“But I’m telling y’all, the episode was not touched. This is how it was going to be shown. Which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it," he continued.
VPR fans were shaken earlier this month when it was revealed that the TomTom cofounder cheated on his girlfriend of nine years with their close friend. Madix discovered the affair after finding explicit videos of the secretive duo on his phone. In the days which followed, both Sandoval and Leviss issued multiple statements about their tryst — which allegedly began in April 2022.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," the disgraced bartender wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," Sandoval continued. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."