Andy Cohen Teases 'Shocking' Episode Of 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Scandal: 'You Won’t Believe It'

"Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut. OK? It was not recut. This was the episode,” Cohen — who noted the finished installments were sent to him "weeks ago" — made clear during his radio show.

“I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up, or we somehow…’” the executive producer trailed off before noting, “The conversations that go on between Katie [Maloney] and Lala [Kent] and Raquel, are not to be believed in the light of what has come out."