Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval's Bombshell Affair Began After 'VPR' Cast Trip To Las Vegas, Friend Claims

"She basically just told me [it happened] seven months ago and after the Las Vegas trip," Ackerson explained, citing the trip captured in a future episode of Vanderpump Rules. "I told her, 'Bro, you literally called me an hour or ​two after the girls that made you cry and then you hit me back when you were in Los Angeles.' And she was like, '[After the boys night] is when we got closer.'"

Lynne — who is also a close friend of many VPR cast members — went on to recall a night out with Leviss, Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy that in retrospect was a clear clue something was going on between the two.

"Next episode of Vanderpump Rules is boys night. You and I were there. Afterwards you went home and I went to Saddle Ranch with Raquel, Sandoval and [Schwartz and Sandy's manager] Brett," she recalled.