Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval's Bombshell Affair Began After 'VPR' Cast Trip To Las Vegas, Friend Claims
A timeline of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's secret romance may be becoming more clear.
The former beauty queen's close friend Kael Ramsey Ackerson made an appearance on the Tuesday, March 14, episode of Jamie Lynne's "Jamie All Over" podcast, where he gave insight into the conversations he's had with Leviss since the shocking news broke and exactly when she began hooking up with Ariana Madix's longtime boyfriend.
"She basically just told me [it happened] seven months ago and after the Las Vegas trip," Ackerson explained, citing the trip captured in a future episode of Vanderpump Rules. "I told her, 'Bro, you literally called me an hour or two after the girls that made you cry and then you hit me back when you were in Los Angeles.' And she was like, '[After the boys night] is when we got closer.'"
Lynne — who is also a close friend of many VPR cast members — went on to recall a night out with Leviss, Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy that in retrospect was a clear clue something was going on between the two.
"Next episode of Vanderpump Rules is boys night. You and I were there. Afterwards you went home and I went to Saddle Ranch with Raquel, Sandoval and [Schwartz and Sandy's manager] Brett," she recalled.
"You were there because Raquel had just gotten back from Vegas and was very upset and asked you to come out that night," the pal noted. "It somehow just ended up being the four of us going to Saddle Ranch after and Raquel and Tom were super into deep conversation at the bar."
"I'm now in my car with Brett and Raquel and Sandoval were sitting on the curb outside of Saddle Ranch just talking. I didn't realize that at the time like how close they were talking or how intimate it actually looked," she continued. "So I start filming the two of them talking. We're so clueless that we have no idea what's actually transpiring."
Lynne recently watched back the video after the 28-year-old and the TomTom co-owner's tryst was exposed and seemed to think all of the evidence was right there in front of her.
"I had this thought [at the time]. I thought I'm not posting this because this looks way too intimate and I don't want Ariana to feel a certain way about this," she explained. "I don't want her to feel disrespected, but it didn't set off alarm bells, like, is something inappropriate happening? It was just that she might get the wrong idea and I don't want to put anyone in that position."
"If you watch it back — without the voiceover on it — it looks super close and super intimate," Lynne admitted. "But bottom line is that none of us knew beforehand."
