Tom Sandoval Is 'So Sick and Tired of Being Painted as This Villain' After Scandal: 'He Wants to Move On'
Tom Sandoval doesn’t want Scandoval to follow him for the rest of his life.
According to a source, the Vanderpump Rules star, 42 — who infamously cheated on his girlfriend of almost a decade, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss — has been angry after fans began to claim he cheated on new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.
“He’s so sick and tired of being painted as this villain,” the insider shared. “He took accountability when everything happened and admitted his part in things, but it’s been almost two years now and he feels like he’s been punished enough. He wants to move on, but no matter what he does, he’s still associated with this scandal.”
As OK! previously reported, Robinson appeared to accuse Sandoval of being unfaithful while sparking split rumors in a cryptic Instagram post she uploaded on December 16.
"Wow… you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes… he loves the best friends apparently. I feel like a fool. Completely heartbroken," she wrote at the time, however, the couple seemingly made amends.
"I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous post. I had a true misjudgment in a situation. Tom Did not do anything. From my own personal trauma and experiences hearing false accusations about him all the time clouded my judgment and got the best of me,” she wrote on social media later that day.
The source continued, “When Victoria jumped to the conclusion that he was cheating again, he hit the roof because he wasn’t doing anything wrong."
"She was quick to apologize and make a public statement admitting she made a mistake and jumped to the wrong conclusion, but now Tom’s really spiraling," the source added. "He says he feels like he’ll never be known as anything but a cheater now, no matter what he does.”
It appears Sandoval has struggled to recover from the backlash he received in March 2023 when news broke he had been two-timing Madix after the blonde beauty found an explicit video of Leviss on his phone.
The insider noted that his friends are “all trying to be supportive” of him, but feel like time should eventually heal his wounds.
“They’re telling him that he just needs to give it more time, that eventually, people will forget, but Tom’s feeling very beat up over this,” the source shared. “He worries that he’ll never be allowed to move on.”
