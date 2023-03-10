A 'Scandoval' For The Ages! Every Time 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Dropped A Hint About Their Shocking Affair

To make matters worse, the affair allegedly began months ago, all while Bravo cameras were rolling on the current season which heavily features Leviss trying to hook up with Sandoval's best friend and new divorcé Tom Schwartz.

But how did the secret romance between the two not come out during filming?

As the former SUR bartender began his new venture as frontman of his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, Leviss made sure she was at multiple performances — which Andy Cohen took notice of at their BravoCon performance.

"I was at that show, and I’m standing there, and Raquel’s standing behind me, and Ariana’s in front of me, and you can see how they’re both looking at Sandoval. It’s wild,” the executive producer said during the Monday, March 6, episode of his SiriusXM show.