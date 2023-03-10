A 'Scandoval' For The Ages! Every Time 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Dropped A Hint About Their Shocking Affair
Hiding in plain sight!
Vanderpump Rules fans were rocked last week when news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss after the 37-year-old found explicit videos of the former beauty queen on the TomTom cofounder's phone.
To make matters worse, the affair allegedly began months ago, all while Bravo cameras were rolling on the current season which heavily features Leviss trying to hook up with Sandoval's best friend and new divorcé Tom Schwartz.
But how did the secret romance between the two not come out during filming?
As the former SUR bartender began his new venture as frontman of his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, Leviss made sure she was at multiple performances — which Andy Cohen took notice of at their BravoCon performance.
"I was at that show, and I’m standing there, and Raquel’s standing behind me, and Ariana’s in front of me, and you can see how they’re both looking at Sandoval. It’s wild,” the executive producer said during the Monday, March 6, episode of his SiriusXM show.
That was not the only clue the pair had more going on between them than they let on. According to insiders, Sandoval and Leviss allegedly wore matching lightning bolt necklaces to silently show their love for each other.
Another interesting signal pointing to the end of the Fancy AF Cocktail authors' relationship appeared in the trailer for Season 10 of VPR. In a telling moment, Scheana Shay told the 40-year-old, “Katie [Maloney] said you and Ariana have an open relationship,” before flashing to a clip of Sandoval, Madix and Leviss in a pool together.
The Something About Her cofounder later shut down those rumors in a Tweet, writing,“we dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious. #pumprules.”
Lisa Vanderpump herself could not believe she did not see the signs with the way the 28-year-old was going through men in the year after calling off her engagement to James Kennedy.
"I clearly did not know who she was," the SUR boss said during her Wednesday, March 8, episode of Watch What Happens Live of Leviss. "She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she shagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz, and then she shagged Sandoval. It's so upsetting."