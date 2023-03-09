OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kristen Doute
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Schwartz Discovered Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss 1 Month Ago, 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Reveals

tom schwartz discovered tom sandovals affair raquel leviss month ago kristen doute reveals pp
Source: bravo
By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kristen Doute spilled some scalding hot tea about the Vanderpump Rules scandal.

During the Wednesday, March 8, episode of her podcast, "Sex, Love and What Else Matters," the former Bravo star revealed exactly when Tom Schwartz found out about Tom Sandoval's secret romance with Raquel Leviss and how he feels about his best friend's horrific betrayal of Ariana Madix.

Article continues below advertisement
tom schwartz discovered tom sandovals affair raquel leviss month ago kristen doute reveals
Source: mega

"Right now the only person Sandoval has is Schwartz," explained Doute, who starred on the hit Bravo series from 2013 until 2020 and dated Sandoval for six years. "Schwartz isn't happy about this either. It's pouring down on their businesses."

"I guess Schwartz only found out about a month ago," claimed the former reality star, who emphasized how the scandal will surely "damage" Schwartz as well. "I was texting with [Schwartz] yesterday and he told him he needed to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the hell out of her."

Article continues below advertisement
tom schwartz discovered tom sandovals affair raquel leviss month ago kristen doute reveals
Source: bravo

One of the main questions on the minds of VPR fans in the fallout from the "Scandoval" has been whether or not Sandoval's TomTom co-owner — who also romanced the former beauty queen last year — was covering up for his partner-in-crime.

"When Schwartz was on [Watch What Happens Live] with Sandoval, there was some odd energy between them," Andy Cohen recalled of their joint mid-February appearance on the late night show. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So the big question is, when did Schwartz find out about this?"

MORE ON:
Kristen Doute
Article continues below advertisement
tom schwartz discovered tom sandovals affair raquel leviss month ago kristen doute reveals
Source: bravo

As OK! exclusively reported, insiders close to the former SUR employees believed Leviss and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman used Schwartz as a "decoy" to hide their affair.

“Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story,” the source spilled. “This was calculated on her behalf.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out,” the insider alleged.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.