Tom Schwartz Discovered Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss 1 Month Ago, 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Reveals

"Right now the only person Sandoval has is Schwartz," explained Doute, who starred on the hit Bravo series from 2013 until 2020 and dated Sandoval for six years. "Schwartz isn't happy about this either. It's pouring down on their businesses."

"I guess Schwartz only found out about a month ago," claimed the former reality star, who emphasized how the scandal will surely "damage" Schwartz as well. "I was texting with [Schwartz] yesterday and he told him he needed to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the hell out of her."