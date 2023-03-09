Tom Schwartz Discovered Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss 1 Month Ago, 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Reveals
Kristen Doute spilled some scalding hot tea about the Vanderpump Rules scandal.
During the Wednesday, March 8, episode of her podcast, "Sex, Love and What Else Matters," the former Bravo star revealed exactly when Tom Schwartz found out about Tom Sandoval's secret romance with Raquel Leviss and how he feels about his best friend's horrific betrayal of Ariana Madix.
"Right now the only person Sandoval has is Schwartz," explained Doute, who starred on the hit Bravo series from 2013 until 2020 and dated Sandoval for six years. "Schwartz isn't happy about this either. It's pouring down on their businesses."
"I guess Schwartz only found out about a month ago," claimed the former reality star, who emphasized how the scandal will surely "damage" Schwartz as well. "I was texting with [Schwartz] yesterday and he told him he needed to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the hell out of her."
One of the main questions on the minds of VPR fans in the fallout from the "Scandoval" has been whether or not Sandoval's TomTom co-owner — who also romanced the former beauty queen last year — was covering up for his partner-in-crime.
"When Schwartz was on [Watch What Happens Live] with Sandoval, there was some odd energy between them," Andy Cohen recalled of their joint mid-February appearance on the late night show. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So the big question is, when did Schwartz find out about this?"
As OK! exclusively reported, insiders close to the former SUR employees believed Leviss and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman used Schwartz as a "decoy" to hide their affair.
“Raquel deliberately played up the Tom Schwartz romance to drive attention away from the real story,” the source spilled. “This was calculated on her behalf.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Not only does Ariana feel burned, but Tom Schwartz feels like he’s been used as a decoy. Everyone has been left shellshocked by Raquel’s behavior. They feel her true colors and shadiness have come out,” the insider alleged.