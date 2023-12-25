Tom Selleck 'Wants to Spend More Time With His Family' After 'Blue Bloods' Ends: 'He's a Low-Key Kind of Guy'

As OK! previously reported, the Friends actor is just "tired of the grind" after more than a decade playing Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods.

"The cast and crew will be sad to see him go, but Tom's got plenty to keep him busy," a source said at the time. "And he looks forward to kicking back on the days he doesn't!"

The source noted he's "has always said he was more of a family man than a Hollywood star" and just "wants to spend more time with them."

