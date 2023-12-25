Tom Selleck 'Wants to Spend More Time With His Family' After 'Blue Bloods' Ends: 'He's a Low-Key Kind of Guy'
Tom Selleck is looking forward to retirement once his hit crime drama Blue Bloods officially ends after an impressive 14-season run.
The Magnum P.I. star plans to live on his 65-acre avocado farm in Los Angeles with his wife, Jillie Mack, as opposed to making regular commutes to New York City to film the popular CBS show.
"At his age, Tom wants more time to enjoy all the outdoorsy things he likes to do on the ranch," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "And he wants to spend more time with his family."
"Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it," the insider explained, noting that he's "not into big parties" and he's more of a "low-key kind of guy."
Despite his bustling acting career, Selleck has been working hard for years to prioritize his home life as much as possible.
"I'm a fairly private person," he told People in 2020. "And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."
"My relationships and my ranch keep me sane," he said at the time. "I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It's a retreat."
This won't be the first time the 78-year-old has opted to flee from the spotlight to his farm. He took a break from acting in 1988 because he was "tired" and longed for for a "three-dimensional life because I didn’t have one."
"I worked 90 hours a week and did a movie every break," he added.
As OK! previously reported, the Friends actor is just "tired of the grind" after more than a decade playing Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods.
"The cast and crew will be sad to see him go, but Tom's got plenty to keep him busy," a source said at the time. "And he looks forward to kicking back on the days he doesn't!"
The source noted he's "has always said he was more of a family man than a Hollywood star" and just "wants to spend more time with them."
