Tom Selleck's Life of Love and Healing: How the Actor Learned to Put His Family First
Tom Selleck became well-known for his roles in Jesse Stone, playing the lead character in the CBS drama series, in addition to portraying dozens of leading man roles on the silver screen for the past four decades.
However, growing up in the spotlight, the actor's personal life was filled with obstacles. In the early '70s, Selleck got rejected from several parts, but he finally scored the role of Thomas Magnum on Magnum, P.I. But the Emmy winner ended up losing his first wife in the process.
Model Jacki Ray supported him while he was trying to make a name for himself, but once he became a success story, their marriage was in shambles. “The bust-up was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” recalled Selleck, who adopted Ray's son Kevin from her first marriage. “I thought I’d be married for always.”
Things took a turn for the worse when Ray saw Selleck on TV surrounded by some ladies, and in 1982, they split for good.
In the '90s, Selleck had some box office bombs, including Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, Folks! and Mr. Baseball, but he found love again with wife Jillie Mack, whom he shares daughter Hannah with.
Mack and Selleck wed in 1987, and shortly after, he quit Magnum, P.I. so they could start a family together outside of the showbiz world.
"It took a long time to get off the train," he said of the long hours on set. "My first priority is time with my family. I think wanting time away from work has been good for that."
Now, Selleck is on Blue Bloods, and it doesn't seem like he's ready to give up the gig anytime soon.
"I don't think there is an endpoint," he said. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."
As for how he takes some time to himself, he revealed it is necessary for him to be with his loved ones.
"I'm a fairly private person," he told People in 2020. "And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."
"My relationships and my ranch keep me sane," the Friends star added. "I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It's a retreat."