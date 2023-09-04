Tom Selleck's Life of Love and Healing: How the Actor Learned to Put His Family First

Tom Selleck became well-known for his roles in Jesse Stone, playing the lead character in the CBS drama series, in addition to portraying dozens of leading man roles on the silver screen for the past four decades.

However, growing up in the spotlight, the actor's personal life was filled with obstacles. In the early '70s, Selleck got rejected from several parts, but he finally scored the role of Thomas Magnum on Magnum, P.I. But the Emmy winner ended up losing his first wife in the process.