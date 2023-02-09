Tommy Lee Posts Distasteful NSFW Photo After Ex-Wife Pamela Anderson Admits She 'Never Got Over' Him
Is Tommy Lee trying to get someone's attention? The rocker has been in the headlines lately due to ex-wife Pamela Anderson's telling memoir and documentary, but equally as shocking was his inappropriate Twitter post from Tuesday, February 7.
"Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!🥜," the star randomly wrote alongside a photo of his backside and genitals, sparking a mix of disgust, confusion and laughs from social media users.
The 60-year-old's random upload comes as Anderson continues to spill the tea about their up and down relationship, which included multiple claims of physical abuse as well as a confession she still loves her ex unconditionally.
In the Baywatch alum's memoir, the actress explained she "never got over not being able to make it work" with Lee since he's the father of her two kids, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.
"I’d rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids. It’s impossible to be with anybody else. But I don’t think I can be with Tommy either. It’s almost like a punishment," the blonde bombshell, 55, explained. "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."
After her confessions went viral, Lee's current wife, Brittany Furlan, declared in a Saturday, February 4, TikTok that the musician "couldn’t care less” about Anderson's words, adding, "I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off."
Furlan, 36, also assured fans she was doing "OK" as she dealt with hate from online trolls.
"Don’t worry about all the people who are saying all the mean things. I don’t live in that world, so please don’t stress. Thank you to all the people who have been so sweet," she spilled. "I don’t sweat the comments from people who don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that, so I love everyone that’s been really kind and I’m sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it."
Nonetheless, Furlan still took the opportunity to make a dig at Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok.
In the post, she used a filter that mimicked the model's signature look and wrote alongside a video of herself laying next to Lee, "Pam if I died."