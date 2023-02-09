Tommy Lee Posts Distasteful NSFW Photo After Ex-Wife Pamela Anderson Admits She 'Never Got Over' Him

Is Tommy Lee trying to get someone's attention? The rocker has been in the headlines lately due to ex-wife Pamela Anderson's telling memoir and documentary, but equally as shocking was his inappropriate Twitter post from Tuesday, February 7.

"Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!🥜," the star randomly wrote alongside a photo of his backside and genitals, sparking a mix of disgust, confusion and laughs from social media users.