Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Rescues Their Dog From 'Scary' Coyote in Terrifying Video: Watch
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, saved the day by rescuing their dog from a "scary" coyote who snuck into their backyard.
Furlan shared the video via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 24, after it was taken on her Ring security camera in Woodland Hills, Calif.
"Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," Furlan wrote in text before the video played.
"Please be very careful with your dogs. I've lived here for four years and I've never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate," Furlan added.
In the clip, the wild animal charged at their two dogs in the backyard and grabbed onto the dachshund Neena by the pool before sprinting off.
Furlan ran after the pup, while Lee screamed, “A coyote grabbed Neena!”
Fortunately, the dog is doing OK, thanks for Furlan.
"Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie she would’ve been gone. This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight," she wrote on social media.
People were quick to comment on the horrifying situation. One person wrote, "This is so terrifying thank God everyone’s OK🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," while another said, "Omg I would be traumatized. So glad you got out there so fast."
A third person added, "Oh my god!!!! Thank god you saved her omg my heart sank when he grabbed and you screamed 😪 I hope she’s doing okay!! ❤️❤️."
Hours later, Furlan posted a picture of Neena enjoying a box of treats neighbors dropped off after hearing about the incident. "Thank you for all the love. We are OK. Thank God," she wrote, adding it had been a "scary day."
While chatting with KNBC's NBC 4 Los Angeles, she said she wasn't even going to do the interview because she was so "shaken up" from the tough day.
However, she wants to help other pet owners going forward.
"You know, we get lazy and we go 'It's okay, it's 1 o'clock in the afternoon, nothing's going to happen,' and this is what happens. Sometimes you get too comfortable and I was standing at the doorway, thank God I always watch them," she said.
"This just goes to show it can happen at any time," she added. "It was an insane experience."