or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Tommy Lee
OK LogoPHOTOS

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Rescues Their Dog From 'Scary' Coyote in Terrifying Video: Watch

tommy lee brittany furlan dog taken by coyotee ring camera footage pp
Source: MEGA;@BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, rescued their dog from a coyote in their backyard.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, saved the day by rescuing their dog from a "scary" coyote who snuck into their backyard.

Furlan shared the video via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 24, after it was taken on her Ring security camera in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
tommy lee brittany furlan dog taken by coyotee ring camera footage
Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Furlan saved her dog from a coyote attack.

Article continues below advertisement

"Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," Furlan wrote in text before the video played.

"Please be very careful with your dogs. I've lived here for four years and I've never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate," Furlan added.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, the wild animal charged at their two dogs in the backyard and grabbed onto the dachshund Neena by the pool before sprinting off.

Furlan ran after the pup, while Lee screamed, “A coyote grabbed Neena!”

Article continues below advertisement
tommy lee brittany furlan dog taken by coyotee ring camera footage
Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM

The video was posted on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the dog is doing OK, thanks for Furlan.

Article continues below advertisement
tommy lee brittany furlan dog taken by coyotee ring camera footage
Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Furlan said the dog is now 'safe.'

MORE ON:
Tommy Lee

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie she would’ve been gone. This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight," she wrote on social media.

People were quick to comment on the horrifying situation. One person wrote, "This is so terrifying thank God everyone’s OK🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," while another said, "Omg I would be traumatized. So glad you got out there so fast."

A third person added, "Oh my god!!!! Thank god you saved her omg my heart sank when he grabbed and you screamed 😪 I hope she’s doing okay!! ❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Hours later, Furlan posted a picture of Neena enjoying a box of treats neighbors dropped off after hearing about the incident. "Thank you for all the love. We are OK. Thank God," she wrote, adding it had been a "scary day."

Article continues below advertisement
tommy lee brittany furlan dog taken by coyotee ring camera footage
Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Furlan said she was 'shaken up' after the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

While chatting with KNBC's NBC 4 Los Angeles, she said she wasn't even going to do the interview because she was so "shaken up" from the tough day.

However, she wants to help other pet owners going forward.

"You know, we get lazy and we go 'It's okay, it's 1 o'clock in the afternoon, nothing's going to happen,' and this is what happens. Sometimes you get too comfortable and I was standing at the doorway, thank God I always watch them," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"This just goes to show it can happen at any time," she added. "It was an insane experience."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.