Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Rescues Their Dog From 'Scary' Coyote in Terrifying Video: Watch

"Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie she would’ve been gone. This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight," she wrote on social media.

People were quick to comment on the horrifying situation. One person wrote, "This is so terrifying thank God everyone’s OK🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," while another said, "Omg I would be traumatized. So glad you got out there so fast."

A third person added, "Oh my god!!!! Thank god you saved her omg my heart sank when he grabbed and you screamed 😪 I hope she’s doing okay!! ❤️❤️."