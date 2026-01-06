Who Are Tommy Lee Jones' 2 Children? Meet Austin and Victoria

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Leonard Jones

Source: The Austin Leonard Jones Show/Facebook Tommy Lee Jones is a father to two children.

Tommy Lee Jones has two adult children: Austin Leonard Jones and Victoria Jones. The In the Valley of Elah actor became a father for the first time when he and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, welcomed Austin in 1982. Austin followed in his father's footsteps, becoming an actor while pursuing a career as a musician. He also worked as the music supervisor on the Tommy Lee-starring 2014 film The Homesman. "That music supervisor, I am happy to say, is my son, Austin Leonard Jones, who is the banjo player on the barge at the end of the movie. He found some important and rare songs for us," he gushed about his son in an interview with Movies.ie. Austin has released several albums over the years, including Dead Calm in 2022 and At the Polo Club in 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Jones

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was found dead on January 1.