or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Tommy Lee Jones
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Are Tommy Lee Jones' 2 Children? Meet Austin and Victoria

tommy lee jones children meet austin victoria
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones, one of Tommy Lee Jones' two adult children, was found dead on January 1. She was 34.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Austin Leonard Jones

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
tommy lee jones children meet austin victoria
Source: The Austin Leonard Jones Show/Facebook

Tommy Lee Jones is a father to two children.

Tommy Lee Jones has two adult children: Austin Leonard Jones and Victoria Jones.

The In the Valley of Elah actor became a father for the first time when he and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, welcomed Austin in 1982.

Austin followed in his father's footsteps, becoming an actor while pursuing a career as a musician. He also worked as the music supervisor on the Tommy Lee-starring 2014 film The Homesman.

"That music supervisor, I am happy to say, is my son, Austin Leonard Jones, who is the banjo player on the barge at the end of the movie. He found some important and rare songs for us," he gushed about his son in an interview with Movies.ie.

Austin has released several albums over the years, including Dead Calm in 2022 and At the Polo Club in 2023.

MORE ON:
Tommy Lee Jones

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Jones

tommy lee jones children meet austin victoria
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones was found dead on January 1.

Tommy Lee and Kimberlea's second child, Victoria, was born on September 3, 1991.

Like her brother, Victoria also launched a career in Hollywood, beginning in 2002's Men in Black II. She then appeared with her father in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

"She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part," he said of Victoria's work in the 2005 film. "One morning, she wouldn't get out of bed. I said, 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn't budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time."

Although Victoria stepped away from acting, she made several red carpet appearances with her father in the years thereafter.

In 2025, she was arrested at least twice in Napa County, Calif.: the first was for obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance and later for domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Then, on January 1, Victoria was found dead at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel after an apparent medical emergency. She was 34.

The Jones family issued a statement the following day, which read, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.