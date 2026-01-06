Who Are Tommy Lee Jones' 2 Children? Meet Austin and Victoria
Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Austin Leonard Jones
Tommy Lee Jones has two adult children: Austin Leonard Jones and Victoria Jones.
The In the Valley of Elah actor became a father for the first time when he and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, welcomed Austin in 1982.
Austin followed in his father's footsteps, becoming an actor while pursuing a career as a musician. He also worked as the music supervisor on the Tommy Lee-starring 2014 film The Homesman.
"That music supervisor, I am happy to say, is my son, Austin Leonard Jones, who is the banjo player on the barge at the end of the movie. He found some important and rare songs for us," he gushed about his son in an interview with Movies.ie.
Austin has released several albums over the years, including Dead Calm in 2022 and At the Polo Club in 2023.
Victoria Jones
Tommy Lee and Kimberlea's second child, Victoria, was born on September 3, 1991.
Like her brother, Victoria also launched a career in Hollywood, beginning in 2002's Men in Black II. She then appeared with her father in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
"She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part," he said of Victoria's work in the 2005 film. "One morning, she wouldn't get out of bed. I said, 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn't budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time."
Although Victoria stepped away from acting, she made several red carpet appearances with her father in the years thereafter.
In 2025, she was arrested at least twice in Napa County, Calif.: the first was for obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance and later for domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Then, on January 1, Victoria was found dead at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel after an apparent medical emergency. She was 34.
The Jones family issued a statement the following day, which read, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."
A cause of death was not disclosed.