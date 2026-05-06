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Tommy Lee Trolls Jeff Bezos by Pretending to Pee Outside Amazon Studios Amid Rumors the CEO's Employees Don't Get Proper Bathroom Breaks

Split photo of Tommy Lee and Jeff Bezos
Source: @tommylee/instagram;mega

Tommy Lee made the post one day after the Met Gala.

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May 6 2026, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET

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Tommy Lee appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos amid rumors Amazon delivery workers pee in bottles while on the job instead of taking a proper bathroom break.

The claims resurfaced ahead of the Monday, May 4, Met Gala, which some people boycotted due to the controversial Amazon CEO being a sponsor and a co-chair alongside wife Lauren Sánchez.

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Tommy Lee Mocks Amazon Rumors

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Photo of Tommy Lee seemingly poked fun at allegations that Jeff Bezos' Amazon employees are mistreated.
Source: @tommylee/instagram

Tommy Lee seemingly poked fun at allegations that Jeff Bezos' Amazon employees are mistreated.

"Asked to use the bathroom at @amazonmusic and this is where they told me to go….dude outdoors? Ok!" the musician, 63, quipped in a Tuesday, May 5, Instagram post, which showed him pretending to urinate in a grassy patch meant for dogs.

Only a few fans picked up on the joke, with one person writing, "Probably not the first time either."

"I mean, they make their employees go in water bottles right?" a second individual commented. "This seems a lot more comfortable and easier than the bottle thing."

Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, 39, gave the upload a "like."

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People Protested the 2026 Met Gala

Photo of Dozens of people protested the Bezos-sponsored event in NYC.
Source: mega

Dozens of people protested the Bezos-sponsored event in NYC.

As OK! reported, before the star-studded event, protestors littered the Metropolitan Museum of Art with plastic water bottles, suggesting people use them to relieve themselves.

One poster put up near the scene read, "The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff."

"Boycott the Bezos Met Gala," another messaged read, while a third stated, "No red carpet for [Donald] Trump's billionaires."

The prank was allegedly pulled off by British campaign group Everyone Hates Elon.

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Jeff Bezos Skipped the Gala

Photo of The businessman and his wife were honorary co-chairs and sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: mega

The businessman and his wife were honorary co-chairs and sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala.

Despite the mess, the gala went on as planned.

Though Sánchez and Bezos, 62, were both honorary co-chairs, the latter skipped the event, leading the former journalist to walk the carpet solo. The 56-year-old donned a deep blue Schiaparelli gown that featured beaded straps slipped off her shoulders — a look social media users weren't a fan of.

"She looks expensive… but not chic," one person snubbed, while a second critic wrote online, "She puts the tack in tacky."

Photo of Lauren Sánchez's outfit was mocked by social media users.
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez's outfit was mocked by social media users.

Nonetheless, Sánchez was clearly feeling herself, revealing she went the extra mile to lose weight before fashion's biggest night.

The star told Vogue she had just visited the New York Fire Department to do "their training," which includes going through a smoke-filled obstacle course while wearing the heavy firefighter gear.

"It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever," she admitted. "It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it."

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