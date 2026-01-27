or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Lauren Sanchez
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

'Tacky' Lauren Sánchez Mocked for 'Mob Wife' Outfit at Dior Fashion Show: 'She's Wearing Amazon Essentials'

image and inset of Lauren sánchez
Source: MEGA/@OliLondonTV/X

Lauren Sánchez was teased during a Dior fashion show for her 'mob wife' outfit that made her look 'tacky.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez appeared to look like fashion roadkill during the Dior show in Paris on January 26.

The journalist, 56, and her husband, Jeff Bezos, attended the haute couture event — but fans didn't love her ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Called Lauren Sánchez's Look 'Cheap'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attended the Dior show in Paris on Monday, January 26.

In a video that has been circulating around X, Sánchez held hands with the Amazon founder, 62, and donned a short light blue satin skirt and stone gray suede heels.

She also sported a hefty coat that had black and gray fur sticked along the collar. Onlookers across social media criticized her look, with one saying that it was reminiscent of a "mob wife."

"She always looks cheap," a user noted.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Lauren sánchez and Jeff bezos
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

The journalist wore a look that some fans weren't happy with.

"Tacky," someone wrote. "She is wearing Amazon essentials."

"What do you expect from Trailer Trash?" one person questioned, with another adding: "She looks like a hooker. And she used to be classically pretty."

Another chimed in, writing: "I think Americans found out last year at the inauguration that money doesn’t buy class."

MORE ON:
Lauren Sanchez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Attended a Fashion Show With Anna Wintour

image of Lauren sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

While Jeff Bezos kept it simple in a navy suit, Lauren Sánchez donned a large fur jacket.

"She has all the grace of a Temu model," one person laughed. "Class is one thing money can’t buy."

Earlier in the day, Bezos and Sánchez attended the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer show, where the latter rocked a different look. The broadcaster wore a red ensemble that consisted of a blazer and a matching pencil skirt.

At the runway show, they sat front row with former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The couple's friendship with the fashion guru, 76, should come as no surprise, as the pair are sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala.

The Couple Is Funding the 2026 Met Gala

image of Lauren sánchez
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez also attended the Schiaparelli show on January 26.

The Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Big Apple. Bezos and Sánchez will be financing the lavish event; however, they will not serve as co-chairs.

This year's chair committee includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, alongside Wintour. The theme for May's event is titled "Costume Art," and will showcase the "centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing objects from across the Museum’s vast collection with historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute," according to a release.

While Bezos and Sánchez did not attend the 2025 Met Gala due to preparations for their June wedding, they appeared at the event in 2024 together. Last year, the Black Ops Aviation founder also graced the cover of Vogue while sporting her wedding dress.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.