'Tacky' Lauren Sánchez Mocked for 'Mob Wife' Outfit at Dior Fashion Show: 'She's Wearing Amazon Essentials'

Lauren Sánchez appeared to look like fashion roadkill during the Dior show in Paris on January 26. The journalist, 56, and her husband, Jeff Bezos, attended the haute couture event — but fans didn't love her ensemble.

Fans Called Lauren Sánchez's Look 'Cheap'

Lauren Sanchez Bezos roasted for her style at Dior fashion show.



Social media users compared her look to a ‘mob wife’ while criticizing her style:



“Looks like SHEIN.”



“She is wearing Amazon essential.”



“Money can’t buy style or taste.”



“Tacky.” pic.twitter.com/FE7q7XTpHu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 27, 2026 Source: @OliLondonTV/X Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attended the Dior show in Paris on Monday, January 26.

In a video that has been circulating around X, Sánchez held hands with the Amazon founder, 62, and donned a short light blue satin skirt and stone gray suede heels. She also sported a hefty coat that had black and gray fur sticked along the collar. Onlookers across social media criticized her look, with one saying that it was reminiscent of a "mob wife." "She always looks cheap," a user noted.

Source: @OliLondonTV/X The journalist wore a look that some fans weren't happy with.

"Tacky," someone wrote. "She is wearing Amazon essentials." "What do you expect from Trailer Trash?" one person questioned, with another adding: "She looks like a hooker. And she used to be classically pretty." Another chimed in, writing: "I think Americans found out last year at the inauguration that money doesn’t buy class."

The Couple Attended a Fashion Show With Anna Wintour

Source: @OliLondonTV/X While Jeff Bezos kept it simple in a navy suit, Lauren Sánchez donned a large fur jacket.

"She has all the grace of a Temu model," one person laughed. "Class is one thing money can’t buy." Earlier in the day, Bezos and Sánchez attended the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer show, where the latter rocked a different look. The broadcaster wore a red ensemble that consisted of a blazer and a matching pencil skirt. At the runway show, they sat front row with former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The couple's friendship with the fashion guru, 76, should come as no surprise, as the pair are sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala.

The Couple Is Funding the 2026 Met Gala

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez also attended the Schiaparelli show on January 26.