'Tacky' Lauren Sánchez Mocked for 'Mob Wife' Outfit at Dior Fashion Show: 'She's Wearing Amazon Essentials'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez appeared to look like fashion roadkill during the Dior show in Paris on January 26.
The journalist, 56, and her husband, Jeff Bezos, attended the haute couture event — but fans didn't love her ensemble.
Fans Called Lauren Sánchez's Look 'Cheap'
In a video that has been circulating around X, Sánchez held hands with the Amazon founder, 62, and donned a short light blue satin skirt and stone gray suede heels.
She also sported a hefty coat that had black and gray fur sticked along the collar. Onlookers across social media criticized her look, with one saying that it was reminiscent of a "mob wife."
"She always looks cheap," a user noted.
"Tacky," someone wrote. "She is wearing Amazon essentials."
"What do you expect from Trailer Trash?" one person questioned, with another adding: "She looks like a hooker. And she used to be classically pretty."
Another chimed in, writing: "I think Americans found out last year at the inauguration that money doesn’t buy class."
The Couple Attended a Fashion Show With Anna Wintour
"She has all the grace of a Temu model," one person laughed. "Class is one thing money can’t buy."
Earlier in the day, Bezos and Sánchez attended the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer show, where the latter rocked a different look. The broadcaster wore a red ensemble that consisted of a blazer and a matching pencil skirt.
At the runway show, they sat front row with former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The couple's friendship with the fashion guru, 76, should come as no surprise, as the pair are sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala.
The Couple Is Funding the 2026 Met Gala
The Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Big Apple. Bezos and Sánchez will be financing the lavish event; however, they will not serve as co-chairs.
This year's chair committee includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, alongside Wintour. The theme for May's event is titled "Costume Art," and will showcase the "centrality of the dressed body, juxtaposing objects from across the Museum’s vast collection with historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute," according to a release.
While Bezos and Sánchez did not attend the 2025 Met Gala due to preparations for their June wedding, they appeared at the event in 2024 together. Last year, the Black Ops Aviation founder also graced the cover of Vogue while sporting her wedding dress.