'Tone-Deaf' J.D. Vance Slammed for Bragging About Not Having to Go to the Grocery Store or Cook for His Family as Vice President

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J.D. Vance is loving all the perks of being vice president. The politician, 41, appeared on a recent episode of the podcast, The Way I Heard It, where he boasted about not having to go to the grocery store anymore or cook for his family on a daily basis.

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Source: @MikeRowe/YouTube J.D. Vance appeared on a podcast recently where he bragged about the perks of being vice president.

"How could you not be surprised by how crazy my life has been the last 10 years?" Vance wondered. "But I think that what [my late grandmother Bonnie] would be worried about, and it’s something I worry about, too, is, like, my life is... totally transformed."

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Source: @MikeRowe/YouTube 'How could you not be surprised by how crazy my life has been the last 10 years,' J.D. Vance said.

The VP added he doesn't "go to the grocery store anymore" because "people go to the grocery store for me." "Most of my meals – like when I cook a meal... I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to cook me my food," he continued.

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Fans Were Disgusted With J.D. Vance's Comments

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance shares three kids with wife Usha Vance.

"My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 – no more TSA lines for me and the kids," Vance raved, adding his grandma would make sure he didn't "become entitled about this... she would also make sure that I didn't get too big for my britches." Viewers were not happy with Vance's statements, branding him as "out of touch" and "tone deaf." "So selfish. He was elected to help Americans. He just wants to eat at the free buffet," a commenter wrote on the podcast's episode.

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Source: MEGA Viewers bashed J.D. Vance for his comments on the podcast.

"No wonder he has a reputation for being out of touch with normal Americans and their lives. He can be thankful for his perks, but why is he saying this out loud?" someone rolled their eyes. "He is so tone deaf. Saying this while most Americans are struggling every day to put food on the table and to put a roof over their families' heads. Vance will never be able to read the room," another person added. One user chimed in: "Imagine bragging about this now, when his administration has destroyed the economy."

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J.D. Vance's Joke Didn't Go Over Well With Troops

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance tried to joke with the troops during an event on July 1.