'Tone-Deaf' J.D. Vance Slammed for Bragging About Not Having to Go to the Grocery Store or Cook for His Family as Vice President
July 11 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance is loving all the perks of being vice president.
The politician, 41, appeared on a recent episode of the podcast, The Way I Heard It, where he boasted about not having to go to the grocery store anymore or cook for his family on a daily basis.
"How could you not be surprised by how crazy my life has been the last 10 years?" Vance wondered. "But I think that what [my late grandmother Bonnie] would be worried about, and it’s something I worry about, too, is, like, my life is... totally transformed."
The VP added he doesn't "go to the grocery store anymore" because "people go to the grocery store for me."
"Most of my meals – like when I cook a meal... I love to cook, actually, big baker. I like to cook for my kids as a special occasion, but I don't have to cook anymore because I've got an army of people who are willing to cook me my food," he continued.
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"My life is so weird. I fly around on a 757 – no more TSA lines for me and the kids," Vance raved, adding his grandma would make sure he didn't "become entitled about this... she would also make sure that I didn't get too big for my britches."
Viewers were not happy with Vance's statements, branding him as "out of touch" and "tone deaf."
"So selfish. He was elected to help Americans. He just wants to eat at the free buffet," a commenter wrote on the podcast's episode.
"No wonder he has a reputation for being out of touch with normal Americans and their lives. He can be thankful for his perks, but why is he saying this out loud?" someone rolled their eyes.
"He is so tone deaf. Saying this while most Americans are struggling every day to put food on the table and to put a roof over their families' heads. Vance will never be able to read the room," another person added.
One user chimed in: "Imagine bragging about this now, when his administration has destroyed the economy."
J.D. Vance's Joke Didn't Go Over Well With Troops
Vance was also met with awkwardness from a crowd on July 1 when he spoke to troops at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.
"Don't fall and bust your a--," he tried to joke in reference to former president Joe Biden.
"You know, the previous president — I'm trying to be nonpartisan — you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder?" Vance quipped.
"Well, because I'm speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I've got the angel on my shoulder saying, 'J.D., don't be partisan! We're gonna make this nonpartisan!'" he enthused.
"And then I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn't care about that! But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story," he laughed.