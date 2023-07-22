The Day Crooner Tony Bennett Dropped His Pants in the White House, as Explained in His Own Words
Crooner Tony Bennett's memoir The Good Life told all about his amazing life — like the time President Clinton caught him with his pants down.
In 1996, the Clintons invited Bennett to a Christmas dinner at the White House. But as he pulled up to the presidential mansion's gate, Bennett's hernia ruptured!
The guard rushed him to the private infirmary located on the grounds, where a doctor tended to Bennett.
Just then, a concerned Bill Clinton suddenly appeared to see how the songman was doing and caught Bennett at an extremely "awkward moment."
Embarrassment aside, Bennett was fortunate the rupture occurred at the White House.
Clinton's own surgeon performed an emergency operation at a nearby hospital.
"I couldn't have had a better doctor," wrote Bennett.
But the legend — who died Friday, at age 96 — didn't always have such good luck with political leaders.
Back in 1957, Bennett traveled to Cuba for an extended run at a Havana nightclub.
At that time, he wrote, the island was heading toward revolution sparked by Fidel Castro. Nowhere was safe from machine-gun spray, as "rebels shot up any place they thought government officials might be," he wrote.
"If a visiting American happened to be there, it was too bad for him."
His closest call came during a show when a bomb exploded onstage and sent a wall crashing down on a chorus line of 35 girls.
Thankfully, he was in the wings and none of the dancers was killed.
But wanting to sing another day, Bennett decided to fly off into an approaching hurricane rather than take his chances with Castro's gun-happy guerrillas.
As OK! previously reported, Bennett battled Alzheimer's until the end.
“Tony spent his days mostly relaxing, listening to music, sitting and chatting with Susan, whom he adored,” the confidante spilled.
“He wasn't the old active and talkative Tony, but he spoke to his children and grandchildren whenever he could."
The musician's memory had "taken a turn for the worse," but "singing made him feel good. It was part of his ongoing therapy," according to a source.