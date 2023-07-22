The Day Crooner Tony Bennett Dropped His Pants in the White House, as Explained in His Own Words

The guard rushed him to the private infirmary located on the grounds, where a doctor tended to Bennett.

Just then, a concerned Bill Clinton suddenly appeared to see how the songman was doing and caught Bennett at an extremely "awkward moment."

Embarrassment aside, Bennett was fortunate the rupture occurred at the White House.

Clinton's own surgeon performed an emergency operation at a nearby hospital.

"I couldn't have had a better doctor," wrote Bennett.

But the legend — who died Friday, at age 96 — didn't always have such good luck with political leaders.