'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Dead At 77 After Premature Death Announcement

The actor's son Christopher confirmed the news. "Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place," he said via Facebook.

"He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone,'" the message continued.