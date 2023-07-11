Top Talent & Rising Stars Shine Bright At Zack Teperman's 'A Night In Music City'

No date has been set for the next hosted event by Teperman and ZTPR, but he did mention that he has his sights on expanding these types of intimate events to other areas of the United States and Canada outside of just where his offices are based in Los Angeles and Nashville. “Let’s take this concept to other regions and communities! You can have the best product, service or talent in the world, but if nobody knows about you or it, is it really the best?! These kinds of events that bring together so many types of people and give a platform to showcase what they have to new audiences - and media outlets like OK! - is what I love to do. It’s exciting and I love seeing people, whether they have had success in their lives or just getting started on their career path, be able to come together and support each other just out of the goodness in their hearts. The world can be filled with a lot of BS at times, but evenings like this prove that we can cut through it and all support each other!”