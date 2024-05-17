Kevin Spacey Speaks Out Against #MeToo Movement, Actor Is Out to Prove He's a 'Man of Great Character'
House of Cards actor Kevin Spacy claims the #MeToo movement "swung very, very far in the direction of unfairness" and wants to prove he's "a man of great character."
In an interview conducted by NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Thursday, May 16, Spacey said, "There was some tremendously important, valuable things, and an impact happened with the #MeToo movement. However, as these sort of pendulums swing from one side to the other, as you will know, I think it's swung very, very far in the direction of unfairness."
The Baby Driver actor added that he felt "very strongly that whatever mistakes I've made in my life, whatever choices I made that weren't the best, that I paid a price. It's been seven years."
"I'm trying to show that I've listened, I've learned, I've got the memo, I'm not going to behave in any way in the future that is questionable, and that I've tried to spend these past seven years going into myself asking a lot of questions and listening, having conversations with people that I felt I owed amends to, and that at a certain point, I just want to get back to work," the actor added.
"We live in a country that embraces and believes in due process and believes in the rule of law and fairness, and I think that we have to be cautious and look back and say, look, there was some tremendously important, valuable things, and an impact happened with the #MeToo movement. That it was time and it was right," Spacey told Cuomo.
Last July, Spacey was acquitted of assaulting four men in the U.K. He faced nine charges, including seven counts of sexual assault dating back to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.
Despite his accusers branding him as a "vile sexual predator," Spacey maintained that the encounters were consensual and characterized the accusations as a "stab in the back."
During his NewsNation interview, Spacey compared his own experience with Cuomo's, after the media personality was fired by CNN in 2021 over his efforts to help his brother fight back against and suppress sexual harassment allegations.
"I mean, I know you had your own issues, and I'm glad to see that you've been offered a path back," Spacey told the host. "But we have to also be careful to make sure that the pendulum now doesn't swing so far in the other direction, even though I, and a lot of other people, believe it's moving in the right direction, because we have to be conscious that the #MeToo movement was an important one and a valued one."
"I have to work very hard on rebuilding the trust that some may have lost in me," the actor explained. "I have to demonstrate every single day, in every single experience and environment that I'm in, that I have in fact listened. That I am ready to move forward."