Kevin Spacey Speaks Out Against #MeToo Movement, Actor Is Out to Prove He's a 'Man of Great Character'

During his NewsNation interview, Spacey compared his own experience with Cuomo's, after the media personality was fired by CNN in 2021 over his efforts to help his brother fight back against and suppress sexual harassment allegations.

"I mean, I know you had your own issues, and I'm glad to see that you've been offered a path back," Spacey told the host. "But we have to also be careful to make sure that the pendulum now doesn't swing so far in the other direction, even though I, and a lot of other people, believe it's moving in the right direction, because we have to be conscious that the #MeToo movement was an important one and a valued one."

"I have to work very hard on rebuilding the trust that some may have lost in me," the actor explained. "I have to demonstrate every single day, in every single experience and environment that I'm in, that I have in fact listened. That I am ready to move forward."