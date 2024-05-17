Jessica Biel Debated 'Quitting' Hollywood If Production of 'The Sinner' Was Unsuccessful: 'We Had a Very Challenging Time'

Prior to the business' success with The Sinner, a 2017 murder mystery series now available for streaming on Netflix, Biel and Purple were left high and dry as far as opportunities and advancements for their company.

"Doors did not open at all, even being in the business for so long," Biel, whose acting career started at the young age of 14, confessed during the Wednesday, May 15, episode of "The Bright Side" podcast. "I started it with [Purple] when I was twenty-two, and for the first ten years, we had almost no success at all. We had a very challenging time getting any story told."