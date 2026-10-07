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Topless Alexandra Daddario Wears Nothing But Her Bikini Bottoms in Steamy Photo

Alexandra Daddario
Source: MEGA,@ALEXANDRADADDARIO/INSTAGRAM

Alexandra Daddario went totally topless for a scandalous snap.

Oct. 7 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET

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Alexandra Daddario stripped down for a steamy summertime snap!

The White Lotus actress ditched her bikini top for the topless tease, wearing nothing but a pair of colorful high-waisted bikini bottoms for the photo shared via her Instagram.

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Alexandra Daddario
Source: @ALEXANDRADADDARIO/INSTAGRAM

The hot photo resurfaced on October 7.

Daddario posed on a balcony as she looked over her shoulder and strategically covered her assets with her hands.

"Post-snorkeling," she captioned the jaw-dropping photo, which was resurfaced by TMZ on Wednesday, October 7.

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Alexandra Daddario Shared Another Hot Bikini Photo

Image of In September, Alexandra Daddario shared another bikini snapshot.
Source: @ALEXANDRADADDARIO/INSTAGRAM

In September, Alexandra Daddario shared another bikini snapshot.

The 40-year-old frequently shows off her slim figure, recently posing wearing a tiny gingham blue bikini.

In the September 16 upload, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her vacation as she soaked up the final days of summer.

"Vacation details," she captioned the post while she lay in a lounge chair, as her fans gushed over the photo.

"You're not allowed to look so good effortlessly," commented one person, as another claimed, "Husband fumbled af," about her ex-husband, Andrew Form.

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Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form Got Divorced in February

Alexandra Daddario
Source: MEGA

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form were together for over three years before getting divorced.

The September update came months after Daddario split from Form after more than three years together.

A representative for the actress confirmed their separation in a statement to a news outlet, saying, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage."

"The decision was made with love and respect," the statement continued. "They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

Daddario and Form, 57, tied the knot in June 2022, after meeting in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic while both in New York City.

The former couple shares a son, while Daddario was also stepmom to Form's two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

'I Really Relate to All the Women Who Have Been Through Those Kinds of Things'

Alexandra Daddario
Source: MEGA

Alexandra Daddario had a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her son.

As previously reported by OK!, Daddario suffered a miscarriage while trying to get pregnant.

In 2024, she shared she was "overjoyed" at the news of her pregnancy.

"Well, I had been pregnant," she added. "I had loss."

"It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific," she continued. "Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful."

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