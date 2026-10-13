Topless Brooks Nader Poses for Sultry Mirror Selfie Ahead of 'Baywatch' Press Appearance

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Brooks Nader shared a steamy stripped-down selfie! The Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13, to share a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots before her most recent press appearance for the upcoming Baywatch reboot.

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Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader was joined by her mom, Holland Greene Nader.

Nader, who stars as the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards," Selene, traveled to Cannes, France, with her mom, Holland Greene Nader, to attend MIPCOM Cannes 2026 to promote the show to international audiences, with one specific pre-event photo catching fans' attention. For the photo, Brooks posed topless from the glam chair as she got her hair and makeup done at what she called her "dream glam station." Throughout the rest of her Stories, the 29-year-old shared pictures and videos of her mom before posing outside in her robe with the stunning French landscape as her background.

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Brooks Nader Was Joined by Stephen Amell for the Appearance

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader dressed for the occasion in a 'Baywatch' red dress.

Following the sultry mirror selfie, Brooks slipped into a Baywatch red fitted maxi dress that showed off her enviable figure. The dress also featured a V-neckline that offered a glimpse at her cleavage. She paired the bandage-style look with a pair of black heels and diamond stud earrings, leaving her long blonde hair in bombshell waves. Brooks was joined by her costar Stephen Amell, who plays the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's character Mitch Buchannon from the 1989 series.

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The 'Baywatch' Reboot Will Air in January 2027

Source: MEGA The show was filmed on Venice Beach in California.

The series consists of 12 episodes and was filmed at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif. The show, which follows a new group of lifeguards, is set to release in January 2027. According to her character's description, "While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction." "Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter Charlie onto his team… and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding," the description continued.

'Out-of-Body Experience'

Source: MEGA In April, Brooks Nader shared that being apart of the reboot is 'exciting.'