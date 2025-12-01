Jessie J Sizzles in Plunging Swimsuit Months After Cancer Diagnosis: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J is bouncing back from cancer, bikini style. The "Price Tag" singer, 37, scorched in a plunging, black one-piece swimsuit on her Instagram Story the weekend of November 30. Jessie ran a hand through her hair and popped her hip as she posed in the bathroom mirror.

Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J flaunted her figure in a deep-cut bathing suit.

"Post baby, Post cancer, This Aries mamma is starting to get her spicy back," she wrote. The musician revealed her cancer diagnosis in June and subsequently underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. "I hate being put under. They walk you down. You know when you have emergency surgery, you roll down in a bed, but this time I just strolled down with a gown on and my bum hanging out. You feel like you’re in an episode of Black Mirror," she recounted in a November 29 interview. "Cancer sucks, man, but you know what? Thank f--- I found it early. I had the mastectomy four months ago and my right b----- now looks like a grapefruit under a tight bedsheet...I got to keep the nipple, though."

Source: MEGA Jessie J was diagnosed with b------ cancer.

She lamented over how her b------ are now "different sizes." "They didn’t do an implant as small as my original. How rude!" she expressed. "I thought, no need to bully me, I’m already having a rough time. So rude! It’s funny because I said I’d never get my b---- done because I’ve got OCD, and I know they’d never be perfect. Cancer ruined that plan."

Jessie J Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Jessie J gave birth in 2023.

Jessie first shared details about her cancer in an emotional Instagram video on June 3. "I was diagnosed with early b------ cancer. I’m highlighting the word early," she disclosed. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it." The hitmaker added, "I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me."

Source: MEGA Jessie J underwent a mastectomy.