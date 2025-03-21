Topless Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Butt in Skimpy Bikini: Photos
Kendall Jenner isn’t shy about showing off her curves!
The supermodel heated up Instagram with a sizzling photo dump, rocking a barely-there bronze G-string bikini while lounging by the pool.
In one steamy snap, The Kardashians star climbed out of the water, bending down to grab her towel while putting her toned backside on full display. Another close-up shot captured her gazing over her shoulder, serving a fierce look as she flaunted her wet, topless frame with just a hint of side b--- peeking through.
One of the raciest shots in the carousel showed Jenner ditching her bikini bottoms altogether, draping only a white towel over her bare booty. She kept accessories minimal, rocking simple gold hoop earrings and a delicate bangle bracelet.
Naturally, her fans went wild over the sultry pics.
"Omg omg omg," one follower freaked out, while another gushed, "A raving beauty 😍❤️😍."
“Beautiful work 😍,” a third added, with another admirer chiming in, “We love Kendall’s body and love Kendall’s mindset 😍🙌👑✨.”
“This could be a great photo of future mama Kendall on her home wall… muy bonita preciosa divina diva 👱🏻♀️❣️🌺,” a fifth fan suggested.
Jenner’s jaw-dropping post comes just after she opened up about feeling uneasy while watching her sister Khloé Kardashian reunite with ex-husband Lamar Odom after years of estrangement.
"It was kind of sad," Jenner said of the moment. "And it was also cool to see them together, I guess, but, I have my personal thoughts on it just because I think that Khloé could have been a bit gentler."
The 29-year-old model noted that Kardashian’s icy demeanor toward Odom reminded her of how she acted around her most recent ex, Tristan Thompson.
"I understand there are parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I’ve seen this reaction with Tristan as well," she explained. "I remember when Tristan and she got friendly again and were co-parenting, she was like, kind of snarky with him around other people because she almost didn’t wanna be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things."
Jenner was surprised by just "how cold" Kardashian was with Odom, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016.
"I’m not taking away what she’s been through, 'cause she’s definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be," she said.
"I don't disagree with that," Kylie Jenner, 27, added.
"Khloé felt tense, which is all fair," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I've never been through what Khloé's been through, and she's been through a lot. But for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."
She told Kylie she hoped Khloé could "find compassion for him" so they could both move forward.
Watching the reunion play out even made Kendall emotional.
"He was so nervous, Kylie, and like he… he showed up with gifts for her," she revealed.
Lamar, 45, arrived at Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq’s house with a bouquet of red roses, but the reunion quickly took a tense turn.
At one point, he slipped and called Khloé “babe,” to which she immediately shut him down, saying, "Don't call me babe. I don't know you."
Sensing the tension, Malika stepped in to defend the NBA player, telling Khloé, "He's readjusting. That was harsh."
But Khloé wasn’t having it.
"That's not harsh. It's the truth! The truth f------ hurts, but let me tell you what, it hurts one time. A lie hurts seven thousand times," she snapped.