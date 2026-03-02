Topless Nicola Peltz Beckham Wears Nothing But Sheer Tights in Sultry Photo Amid Family Drama

Article continues below advertisement

No shirt, no problem. Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, posed topless, wearing nothing but sheer white tights, in a racy mirror selfie on Monday, March 2. The actress popped a hip, flaunting her long legs as she covered her bare chest with her arms.

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz was near-naked in a racy selfie.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, Beckham mugged for the camera while a thick robe slipped off her shoulders. Model Lena Perminova commented, “Perfect body❤️.” Others, however, thought Beckham’s figure looked unhealthy. “Way too skinny. Someone needs to tell u the truth,” one person commented, while another questioned, “Are you ok?” A third quipped, “Did Beckham cut off your expenses and food?”

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Valentine's Day Celebration

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham.

The model’s recent post comes amid drama with husband Brooklyn’s family. The couple put on a united front, as evident by a romantic Valentine’s Day social media share. “I love you more everyday!! i’m so lucky i get to call you my forever valentine 🩷🎀🌸 you’re the most beautiful human and i love doing life with you 🩷💋🩷” Nicola captioned a photo lying down, kissing the shirtless 26-year-old. On Sunday, February 15, the duo notably ditched Brooklyn’s brother Cruz’s 21st birthday party, which took place at The Maine in London.

Brooklyn Beckham Makes Strong Allegations Against Famous Parents

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz is at the center of Beckham family drama.

Brooklyn confirmed his feud with parents Victoria and David Beckham after months of speculation in a fiery Instagram Story on Monday, January 19. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham does 'not want to reconcile' with his parents.