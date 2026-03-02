or
Topless Nicola Peltz Beckham Wears Nothing But Sheer Tights in Sultry Photo Amid Family Drama

Photo of Nicola Peltz Beckham
Source: MEGA/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham went topless, wearing nothing but sheer tights, in a sultry photo.

March 2 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

No shirt, no problem.

Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, posed topless, wearing nothing but sheer white tights, in a racy mirror selfie on Monday, March 2.

The actress popped a hip, flaunting her long legs as she covered her bare chest with her arms.

Image of Nicola Peltz was near-naked in a racy selfie.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz was near-naked in a racy selfie.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, Beckham mugged for the camera while a thick robe slipped off her shoulders.

Model Lena Perminova commented, “Perfect body❤️.”

Others, however, thought Beckham’s figure looked unhealthy.

“Way too skinny. Someone needs to tell u the truth,” one person commented, while another questioned, “Are you ok?”

A third quipped, “Did Beckham cut off your expenses and food?”

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Valentine's Day Celebration

Image of Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham.

The model’s recent post comes amid drama with husband Brooklyn’s family. The couple put on a united front, as evident by a romantic Valentine’s Day social media share.

“I love you more everyday!! i’m so lucky i get to call you my forever valentine 🩷🎀🌸 you’re the most beautiful human and i love doing life with you 🩷💋🩷” Nicola captioned a photo lying down, kissing the shirtless 26-year-old.

On Sunday, February 15, the duo notably ditched Brooklyn’s brother Cruz’s 21st birthday party, which took place at The Maine in London.

Brooklyn Beckham Makes Strong Allegations Against Famous Parents

Image of Nicola Peltz is at the center of Beckham family drama.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz is at the center of Beckham family drama.

Brooklyn confirmed his feud with parents Victoria and David Beckham after months of speculation in a fiery Instagram Story on Monday, January 19.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Image of Brooklyn Beckham does 'not want to reconcile' with his parents.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham does 'not want to reconcile' with his parents.

Brooklyn alleged that his mother danced "inappropriately" during his wedding to Nicola.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he explained.

The 26-year-old also claimed the fashion designer almost ruined his wife’s wedding wardrobe.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he wrote. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

