Tori Kelly's Husband Shares Singer's Hopeful Lyrics on Instagram After She Was Rushed to the Hospital for Blood Clots
Tori Kelly's husband, André Murillo, shared an uplifting message on his Instagram Story — his first social media post since the star was rushed to the hospital for blood clots.
On the night of Monday, July 24, Murillo posted a snippet of his wife and Justin Bieber's duet "Where Do I Fit In"
"When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities/ And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side," Kelly's voice belts out.
Bieber then croons, "And you say to me," with Kelly adding, "it’ll be alright."
Fans left their well wishes on some of the 33-year-old athlete's most recent Instagram post, which featured several photos of the pair packing on the PDA.
"Praying for you both," one supporter wrote. "Andre I know you’re soldering but we are praying for you because we know it’s not easy. Hang in there."
"Sending prayers for you and your family during this time 🙏🏼," another fan penned, with a third writing, "Sending prayers for Tori ❤️🙏🏽. Hugs for you and your family as well."
Kelly, 30, was rushed to the hospital on Monday after her heart began to race, resulting in her fainting.
She was in Los Angeles with friends at the time, who transported her to the hospital. Doctors then discovered she had blood clots around her lungs and legs.
The Grammy winner was "out for a while," with sources telling an outlet her condition is "really serious," and even as she stays hospitalized, she's been "in and out of consciousness."
The star's rep hasn't released a statement as of yet.
The beauty was scheduled to release her EP Tori on Friday, July 28, which is when she was also set to perform in Los Angeles.
In her latest Instagram post, which was from July 11, she teased of the new music, "this is the first taste of much more to come…"