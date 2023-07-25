Tori Kelly's Husband Shares Singer's Hopeful Lyrics on Instagram After She Was Rushed to the Hospital for Blood Clots

Kelly, 30, was rushed to the hospital on Monday after her heart began to race, resulting in her fainting.

She was in Los Angeles with friends at the time, who transported her to the hospital. Doctors then discovered she had blood clots around her lungs and legs.

The Grammy winner was "out for a while," with sources telling an outlet her condition is "really serious," and even as she stays hospitalized, she's been "in and out of consciousness."

The star's rep hasn't released a statement as of yet.