Jamie Foxx Being Given 'Space to Heal', Claim Costars — Who Insist 'He's All Good' Despite Not Being Seen in 88 Days

Jul. 7 2023, Published 7:34 p.m. ET

It’s been nearly three months after Jamie Foxx, 55, was seen in public before a mysterious health scare that left the Beat Shazam host hospitalized. Now, one of his costars has provided an update on how the Hollywood star's healing is progressing.

John Boyega, 31 — who is starring alongside Foxx in the upcoming Netflix feature They Cloned Tyrone — assured fans Foxx was doing just fine.

"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good," the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor said in a recent interview. "So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all."

Added fellow costar Teyonah Parris, "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."

This comes not long after Boyega opened up on his prior attempts to get a hold of Foxx amid his health woes, admitting in a separate interview: "I've been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie! I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best."

When he was finally able to speak to him, Boyega said he "gave him all the well wishes," telling him "I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro."

As OK! previously reported, Foxx's eldest daughter, Corrine Foxx, announced the Django Unchained star had been hospitalized in early April due to a "medical complication," but did not go into detail on her father's diagnosis.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she said at the time. "The family asks for privacy."

Although there have been several updates on the actor's health since then from family, friends and colleagues, Foxx has stayed out of the public eye while recovering.

"Jamie's family is keeping his condition very quiet," an insider explained in early July. "He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn't want anyone seeing him like that."

Boyega spoke with ET Canada about Foxx's health.

