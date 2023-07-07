Jamie Foxx Being Given 'Space to Heal', Claim Costars — Who Insist 'He's All Good' Despite Not Being Seen in 88 Days

John Boyega, 31 — who is starring alongside Foxx in the upcoming Netflix feature They Cloned Tyrone — assured fans Foxx was doing just fine.

"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good," the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor said in a recent interview. "So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all."

Added fellow costar Teyonah Parris, "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."