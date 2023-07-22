Jamie Foxx Reveals His Sister and Daughter 'Saved My Life' During Medical Complication, Thanks Family for Their 'Protection'
After months of keeping quiet, Jamie Foxx finally gave an update on how he's doing since he was first hospitalized for a mystery health issue in April — and he even credited his younger sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx for their "protection" as he recovered.
“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx, 55, said in an Instagram video uploaded to his feed on Friday, July 21.
“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued. “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these."
The Soul star didn't sugarcoat how bad things really were.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he stated.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he explained of why he kept quiet.
As OK! previously reported, Corinne revealed her father was in the hospital a few months ago.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at the time.
Since then, Foxx and his brood haven't shared any details with the public.
Foxx debunked rumors he was blind or suffered a stroke, but he stated: “But I did go to h--- and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”
"I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got," he concluded. “I am on my way back.”