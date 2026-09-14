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Tori Roloff From 'Little People, Big World' Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Beloved Dog Murphy Passes, Fans Send Prayers

Split photo of Tori Roloff, Murphy and their family
Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM

Tori Roloff shared a heartfelt tribute after her beloved dog, Murphy, passed away.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:23 a.m. ET

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Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a heartfelt tribute after the passing of Murphy, the family's beloved dog.

On Sunday, September 13, the reality TV star, who became famous after marrying Zach Roloff, shared on Instagram that her beloved pet had crossed the rainbow bridge.

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Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM

Tori Roloff broke the news of Murphy's passing via Instagram.

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'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Shared Emotional Tribute to the Family's Beloved Dog Murphy

Image of Tori Roloff shared a photo of her entire family holding one of Murphy's paws after the dog's tragic death.
Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM

Tori Roloff shared a photo of her entire family holding one of Murphy's paws after the dog's tragic death.

“Our Murphy left us today. 🤍,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which also featured a photo of the dog with the entire family holding onto one of his paws.

“He was the best dog we could have ever asked for. He loved us better than we deserved. He fit into our family so perfectly and was the best camping dog in the game,” she added.

“Murphy was such a gentle giant and we were so blessed by his calm demeanor and his unwavering loyalty,” Tori continued.

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Image of Tori Roloff expressed her love for Murphy after the beloved dog passed away.
Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM

Tori Roloff expressed her love for Murphy after the beloved dog passed away.

“It’s so hard that we get such a short amount of time with the animals that we love so much. I know that Murphy lived such a great life and I know he loved his family so much,” she went on.

In conclusion, she wrote, “I love you so much, Murphy, go find Sully! 🤍.”

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People Sent Prayers to the Roloff Family in the Wake of the Tragedy

Image of Zack Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, showed support to Tori Roloff after learning about Murphy's passing.
Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM

Zack Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, showed support to Tori Roloff after learning about Murphy's passing.

Zach’s mother, Amy Roloff, took to the comments to show support for her daughter-in-law during the difficult time, stating, “Aww… so sorry. I know how hard that was to let [him] go. He was a good ole dog, and he’ll be missed. 😔💙🐾..”

Many fans, too, sent their prayers and best wishes to Tori and her family while they deal with the tragic loss.

“This breed breaks hearts. But I loved my Berners and cherish all the memories. Keeping you in my prayers. 🙏 ♥️,” one social media user wrote.

“😢 So sorry. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers,” another follower commented.

Image of fans sent their prayers and condolences to Tori Roloff after the tragic death of her beloved pet.
Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM

Fans sent their prayers and condolences to Tori Roloff after the tragic death of her beloved pet.

“Oh no, so sorry!!! 🥲🙏🏻,” a third person noted.

“Oh no, I’m so very sorry. Our fur babies are such a big part of our families. When they leave us, they take a part of our hearts with them. You are all in my prayers. 🙏🏻,” a fourth stated.

“Murphy 🥺 You will be missed, buddy! I loved seeing pictures of you with the kids! Thank you for loving them the years that you did!” another follower commented.

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