Tori Roloff From 'Little People, Big World' Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Beloved Dog Murphy Passes, Fans Send Prayers

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View this post on Instagram Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM Tori Roloff broke the news of Murphy's passing via Instagram.

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'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Shared Emotional Tribute to the Family's Beloved Dog Murphy

Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM Tori Roloff shared a photo of her entire family holding one of Murphy's paws after the dog's tragic death.

“Our Murphy left us today. 🤍,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which also featured a photo of the dog with the entire family holding onto one of his paws. “He was the best dog we could have ever asked for. He loved us better than we deserved. He fit into our family so perfectly and was the best camping dog in the game,” she added. “Murphy was such a gentle giant and we were so blessed by his calm demeanor and his unwavering loyalty,” Tori continued.

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Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM Tori Roloff expressed her love for Murphy after the beloved dog passed away.

“It’s so hard that we get such a short amount of time with the animals that we love so much. I know that Murphy lived such a great life and I know he loved his family so much,” she went on. In conclusion, she wrote, “I love you so much, Murphy, go find Sully! 🤍.”

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People Sent Prayers to the Roloff Family in the Wake of the Tragedy

Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM Zack Roloff's mother, Amy Roloff, showed support to Tori Roloff after learning about Murphy's passing.

Zach’s mother, Amy Roloff, took to the comments to show support for her daughter-in-law during the difficult time, stating, “Aww… so sorry. I know how hard that was to let [him] go. He was a good ole dog, and he’ll be missed. 😔💙🐾..” Many fans, too, sent their prayers and best wishes to Tori and her family while they deal with the tragic loss. “This breed breaks hearts. But I loved my Berners and cherish all the memories. Keeping you in my prayers. 🙏 ♥️,” one social media user wrote. “😢 So sorry. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers,” another follower commented.

Source: @TORIROLOFF/INSTAGRAM Fans sent their prayers and condolences to Tori Roloff after the tragic death of her beloved pet.