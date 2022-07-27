Lending Support!Tori Spelling 'Cried' After Watching Candice Cameron Bure's Apology Video To JoJo Siwa
Tori Spelling is team Candace Cameron Bure all the way! After the Full House star shared a heartfelt apology to JoJo Siwa following her claim that Bure was the rudest celebrity she had ever met, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star made sure to back her famous pal.
“You are officially my spirit animal!” Spelling commented under the video on Instagram. “So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”
The former cohost of The View also received support from people like Bristol Palin, who penned, “I ran into you outside hotel in NYC years ago, I was starstruck and had to say hi, you were one of the absolute KINDEST people I have ever met."
Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, also chimed in, writing to the Fuller House star, “Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? 😂😂 (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that’s how the kids say it these days)."
As OK! previously reported, Bure took to social media on Tuesday, July 26, to apologize to the Dance Moms alum for the unpleasant interaction the young star was referring to, as she was unaware of the situation until talking to Siwa.
"I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened – I didn't know!" she explained after Siwa posted the TikTok Sunday, July 25. "So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, 'Hey, how you doin'?' I said, 'Well, I've been better, what happened?'"
"I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" Bure continued, noting Siwa then revealed what had happened all those years ago.
"'‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'" Bure recalled of what Siwa told her.
The sitcom star ended the video by explaining that all was now OK with her and Siwa and that a very important lesson came out of their feud. “Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter. We all influence the people around us," she concluded.