"I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" Bure continued, noting Siwa then revealed what had happened all those years ago.

"'‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'" Bure recalled of what Siwa told her.