Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Shocking Financial Crisis: Exes Owe $1.7 Million in Taxes and Debt, Divorce Papers Reveal

Though Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were able to smoothly finalize their divorce earlier this month, their split revealed the exes were in major debt before they parted ways. According to a report, the stars owe around $1.7 million from debts and in unpaid taxes.

The Stars Owe Money for Unpaid Taxes

Source: mega Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's divorce papers revealed they owed $1.2 million to the IRS.

The paperwork stated that around $1.2 million is owed to the IRS, with each star being responsible for one half of that sum. The duo, who share five children together, will also evenly split the $500,000 in unpaid taxes they owe to California. Additionally, the pair owes $37,000 to American Express and an undisclosed amount to City National Bank.

How Much Do the Exes Earn?

Source: mega The exes will cover their individual debts on their own but evenly split the cost of their shared bills.

Meanwhile, the actress, 52, owes $288,000 to a private, unidentified individual and $69,000 to another person in addition to $10,228 in uninsured medical bills. McDermott, 59, owes $22,000 for a student loan and $20,609 in medical bills. In the divorce docs, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said she earns anywhere from $3,000 to $75,000 per month "depending on the job." On the other hand, McDermott only makes around $3,800 a month.

Inside Their Amicable Divorce

Source: @torispelling/instagram The exes, who share five children, separated in 2023.

The stars recently finalized their divorce after Spelling filed in March 2024, though they announced their separation in 2023. Despite the money woes, the mother-of-five insisted on the November 10 episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast that they had "one of the "easiest divorces in Hollywood." "It's so interesting, because Dean and I were together 20 years, married 18, and while we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we've had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce, which is, I think, a testament to the two of us and wanting to really step up and be there for the five humans we chose to create out of love, and setting a good example," she explained.

Source: mega The actress declared they had 'one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood.'