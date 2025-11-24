Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Shocking Financial Crisis: Exes Owe $1.7 Million in Taxes and Debt, Divorce Papers Reveal
Nov. 24 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Though Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were able to smoothly finalize their divorce earlier this month, their split revealed the exes were in major debt before they parted ways.
According to a report, the stars owe around $1.7 million from debts and in unpaid taxes.
The Stars Owe Money for Unpaid Taxes
The paperwork stated that around $1.2 million is owed to the IRS, with each star being responsible for one half of that sum. The duo, who share five children together, will also evenly split the $500,000 in unpaid taxes they owe to California.
Additionally, the pair owes $37,000 to American Express and an undisclosed amount to City National Bank.
How Much Do the Exes Earn?
Meanwhile, the actress, 52, owes $288,000 to a private, unidentified individual and $69,000 to another person in addition to $10,228 in uninsured medical bills.
McDermott, 59, owes $22,000 for a student loan and $20,609 in medical bills.
In the divorce docs, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said she earns anywhere from $3,000 to $75,000 per month "depending on the job." On the other hand, McDermott only makes around $3,800 a month.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Their Amicable Divorce
The stars recently finalized their divorce after Spelling filed in March 2024, though they announced their separation in 2023.
Despite the money woes, the mother-of-five insisted on the November 10 episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast that they had "one of the "easiest divorces in Hollywood."
"It's so interesting, because Dean and I were together 20 years, married 18, and while we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we've had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce, which is, I think, a testament to the two of us and wanting to really step up and be there for the five humans we chose to create out of love, and setting a good example," she explained.
"It's so amicable," the former reality star insisted. "We have no drama. This is a drama-free uncoupling and divorce."
She also noted that there were no arguments in meditation, as "neither of us asked each other for anything."
"Dean and I will remain friends. We get on better now than we did in our marriage," the sTORI Telling author raved. "We get along better now, uncoupled, unpartnered, just as two humans that are friends, that genuinely love and care about each other and care about our kids. There is nothing messy about it."
The pair's marriage first hit a major roadblock 2013, as it was revealed that McDermott had an affair. However, Spelling chose to work through the infidelity.