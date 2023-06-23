Dean McDermott 'Serious' About Divorcing Tori Spelling Despite Deleting Announcement: 'He Told Her He's Done,' Spills Insider
Last week, Dean McDermott abruptly deleted an Instagram post in which he announced his impending divorce from Tori Spelling. However, an insider said the actor didn't have a change a heart, as he still "100 percent wants to get out of the marriage."
"He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it," the source told one publication. "He can’t take it anymore. He told her he’s done."
The Canadian star, 56, who shares five kids with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, is still living in their shared house because he hasn't been able to find a place he can "afford" by himself, the insider noted.
McDermott first broke the news on Friday, June 17, sharing a few throwback photos from their years together.
"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," continued McDermott. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
The duo have weathered quite a few ups and downs throughout their 18-year union, including McDermott's cheating scandal in 2013.
In 2021, reports claimed the two were in the midst of a "trial separation."
"They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped," a source told a news outlet at the time. "Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids."
It seemed the two temporarily worked through their issues, as in 2022, McDermott told a reporter he and Spelling were doing "amazing."
People gave the scoop on McDermott being ready to file for divorce.