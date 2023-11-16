Tori Spelling Shares Cryptic Message After Dean McDermott Reveals His Alcohol Abuse and Anger Led to Their Split
Tori Spelling hinted at how she's doing after estranged husband Dean McDermott admitted his alcoholism led to their split over the summer.
On Wednesday, November 15, the actress posted on her Instagram Story that she was lifting her spirits with a nostalgic meal.
"The comfort of an old friend that returns just when you need them the most," she captioned a shot of her McRib sandwich from McDonald's.
The cryptic upload is one of the only things the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, has said since her estranged husband's revelations about his alcohol abuse.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he explained in an interview. "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room."
"I would wake up angry that I woke up and I have these five, six beautiful kids in my life, but I was so dark and hopeless," he said of the five tots he shares with Spelling and an older son he has with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. "I couldn’t see that."
"That’s what it led to, and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," the actor, 57, confessed. "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."
McDermott noted that none of his problems actually stemmed from his interactions with Spelling.
"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," he pointed out. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
In June, McDermott announced via Instagram that the pair was divorcing after 18 years together — but hours later, he deleted the post.
However, they made it clear over the past couple of months that it's over, as they've each moved on: while McDermott was seen holding hands with account executive Lily Calo in October, the actress was spotted kissing CEO Ryan Cramer earlier this month.