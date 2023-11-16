Tori Spelling Shares Cryptic Message After Dean McDermott Reveals His Alcohol Abuse and Anger Led to Their Split

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he explained in an interview. "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room."

"I would wake up angry that I woke up and I have these five, six beautiful kids in my life, but I was so dark and hopeless," he said of the five tots he shares with Spelling and an older son he has with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. "I couldn’t see that."