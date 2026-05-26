'Toxic' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Banned' From Attending Major Royal Event Amid Fears They'll 'Ruin the Special Day,' Source Claims

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not attending his cousin Peter Phillips' June 6 wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly "banned" from going to the summer nuptials amid worries they might sabotage the event.

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Peter Phillips and His Fiancée Are Set to Marry on June 6

Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling will be married in a low-key ceremony on June 6.

According to royal TV presenter Mark Dolan, the Suits actress, 44, and Harry, 41, are apparently not on the guest list for Phillips' wedding to fiancée Harriet Sperling. “It’s a royal snub. It’s the royal wedding of the year, and it is Princess Anne’s son, Peter. And the bottom line is that Harry has not been invited," the expert told Sky News on May 24.

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Several Senior Members of the Royal Family Are Expected to Be Present

Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling started dating in 2024.

Dolan continued: “It’s my understanding he’s been banned from the event. Why? Because Peter Phillips, the guy that’s getting married, doesn’t want Harry to take the headlines." "Palace officials feel that Harry and Meghan are toxic and they would ruin the special day," he added. Phillips, 48, is the oldest son of the Princess Royal, 75, and Captain Mark Phillips, 77, and will tie the knot with Sperling, 45, in a low-key ceremony held at All Saint's Church in Gloucestershire, U.K., next month. Senior members of the royal family such as King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend.

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Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Prince Harry reunited at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

His wedding is set to be the first official public event Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend since their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his royal titles in October 2025. Phillips met the NHS nurse in 2024, and they announced their engagement last August. He was previously married to model Autumn Kelly from 2007 until 2021, sharing daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14.

Prince Harry and Peter Phillips Are No Longer Close

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry departed from The Firm in 2020.