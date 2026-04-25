Inside the Very Intimate Royal Wedding That Will Quietly Be Held This Summer
April 25 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Peter Phillips is preparing to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in what insiders tell OK! will be a deliberately low-key royal wedding, set to take place quietly this summer away from the grandeur typically associated with the family.
Phillips, 48, the son of Princess Anne, 75, and Captain Mark Phillips, 77, will wed Sperling, 45, on Saturday, June 6, at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester.
The village setting marks a notable departure from recent high-profile royal ceremonies, including the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor.
The ceremony will not be televised, with an official statement emphasizing it will be a "private ceremony" attended by invited guests from both families.
A source close to the couple said: "Right from the early stages of planning, Peter and Harriet were aligned on wanting something that felt genuinely personal and reflective of them as a couple, rather than a grand, highly orchestrated royal event. Their priority is keeping the emphasis on the meaning of the day itself – their vows and their relationship – rather than the media glare that usually accompanies these occasions, which is why they've consciously kept everything as understated and private as possible."
The guest list is expected to be significantly smaller than those of previous royal weddings, though senior members of the family – including King Charles and Queen Camilla – have been informed of the plans.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are also understood to have been notified directly.
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But it remains unclear whether all senior royals will attend in person, as efforts to maintain a more intimate atmosphere could lead to some opting to celebrate privately rather than risk drawing excessive attention.
The occasion will also mark the first royal wedding without the presence of Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022.
Phillips' sister, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, are expected to attend alongside their children Mia, Lena and Lucas.
Peter's daughters from his previous marriage to Autumn Kelly – Savannah and Isla – are also expected to play prominent roles, potentially alongside Harriet's daughter Georgina.
There is speculation that some extended family members, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, may not attend, though no official confirmation has been given.
The princesses' parents, ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are also considered unlikely to be present.
According to those familiar with the plans, the tone of the event reflects a broader shift toward privacy within certain parts of the royal family.
"There's a shared feeling that not every royal marriage has to unfold on an international stage, and in this instance they're intentionally steering toward something far more intimate and personal," a palace aide told us. For Peter and Harriet, it's about marking the occasion with their closest circle – the people who truly matter in their lives – rather than putting on a spectacle tailored for global attention. While formal royal attire often plays a central role in such ceremonies, it is not yet known whether traditional elements such as military uniforms will feature prominently in the pair's nuptilas, though Princess Anne has previously embraced full regalia at major state occasions."