EXCLUSIVE Inside the Very Intimate Royal Wedding That Will Quietly Be Held This Summer Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding will likely take place this summer, a source revealed. Aaron Tinney April 25 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Peter Phillips is preparing to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in what insiders tell OK! will be a deliberately low-key royal wedding, set to take place quietly this summer away from the grandeur typically associated with the family. Phillips, 48, the son of Princess Anne, 75, and Captain Mark Phillips, 77, will wed Sperling, 45, on Saturday, June 6, at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester.

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Source: MEGA Peter Phillips is preparing to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

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The village setting marks a notable departure from recent high-profile royal ceremonies, including the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor. The ceremony will not be televised, with an official statement emphasizing it will be a "private ceremony" attended by invited guests from both families.

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Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling will reportedly have a secret wedding.

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A source close to the couple said: "Right from the early stages of planning, Peter and Harriet were aligned on wanting something that felt genuinely personal and reflective of them as a couple, rather than a grand, highly orchestrated royal event. Their priority is keeping the emphasis on the meaning of the day itself – their vows and their relationship – rather than the media glare that usually accompanies these occasions, which is why they've consciously kept everything as understated and private as possible." The guest list is expected to be significantly smaller than those of previous royal weddings, though senior members of the family – including King Charles and Queen Camilla – have been informed of the plans. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also understood to have been notified directly.

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Source: MEGA Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding is expected to be small.

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But it remains unclear whether all senior royals will attend in person, as efforts to maintain a more intimate atmosphere could lead to some opting to celebrate privately rather than risk drawing excessive attention. The occasion will also mark the first royal wedding without the presence of Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022. Phillips' sister, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, are expected to attend alongside their children Mia, Lena and Lucas.

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Source: MEGA The couple wants to mark the 'occasion with their closest circle,' a source said.