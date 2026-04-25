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Source: MEGA Prince Philip had been married to Elizabeth for 74 years.

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip secretly lived with pancreatic cancer, Hugo Vickers claimed.

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Vickers writes: "On the last night of (Philip's) life, he gave his nurses the slip, shuffled along the corridor on his Zimmer frame, helped himself to a beer and drank it in the Oak Room. The following morning, he got up, had a bath, said he did not feel well, and quietly slipped away. By this point, he had lived with pancreatic cancer for nearly eight years – far longer than the usual survival time from diagnosis." According to Vickers, the Queen was not present at the moment of Philip's death, a detail he suggests was particularly painful given the duke's lifelong tendency to leave without notice. He writes she was "absolutely furious that, as so often in life, he left without saying goodbye."

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The description reflects what aides experienced over the years, with Philip frequently departing engagements ahead of schedule without informing others. On such occasions, staff are said to have told the Queen: "His Royal Highness left 20 minutes ago."

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly absent when Prince Philip died.

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The couple's relationship began decades earlier, when Princess Elizabeth, then 13, met Philip, 18, a naval cadet at Dartmouth. Their connection deepened through correspondence during his service in the Royal Navy, leading to an engagement announced in 1947. They married later that year in Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony that drew widespread attention in the aftermath of the second world war. Winston Churchill described the occasion as a "flash of colour on the hard road we travel."

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