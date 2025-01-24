Trace Cyrus Scolds Brother Braison for Claiming Dad Billy Ray Is 'Healthy' After Country Star's Messy Inauguration Performance: 'Man Up'
The Cyrus family drama is heating up.
Though Trace Cyrus and countless fans voiced concern for Billy Ray Cyrus after his messy inauguration performance, Braison Cyrus brushed off the drama and announced he's working on his dad's new album.
Instead of Trace, 35, rooting on the duo, he spoke out to insist Billy Ray, 63, isn't doing well and needs help.
On Friday, January 24, a fan asked him during a Q&A, "Braison is posting your dad is happy and healthy. I’m confused?" to which the Metro Station alum replied, "Birds of a feather flock together."
Trace — who is now sober — shamed Braison, 30, for seemingly enabling their father, writing, "Braison I can help you too. D---. Man up boys."
Trace also shared a photo of Braison with a messy mane and scruffy facial hair, captioning it, "That’s my YOUNGER brother by the way," and added a teary-eyed emoji.
It was earlier that same day that Braison and the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner announced their joint project after his inauguration performance was labeled a train wreck.
"I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has," Braison wrote on social media. "It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it."
"Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor," he added.
The Hannah Montana alum said he's "proud" to be working with his youngest son.
One day prior, Trace uploaded an emotional message about Billy Ray's downfall, spilling, "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now."
"It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," he continued, likely referring to sisters Brandi, Miley and Noah Cyrus.
He pointed out that Noah, 27, has been wanting to reconnect with their dad.
"That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though," he said. "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."
Trace told his father he's "not healthy and everyone is noticing it."
"Just like I showed up for you at mamaws [sic] funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now," the star told Billy Ray. "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."
Trace added that he stopped drinking alcohol over a year a half ago, and though he doesn't "know" what the patriarch is "struggling" with, "I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help."
"You know how to reach me," he concluded. "Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."