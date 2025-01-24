Trace Cyrus Scolds Brother Braison for Claiming Dad Billy Ray Is 'Healthy' After Country Star's Messy Inauguration Performance: 'Man Up'

Though Trace Cyrus and countless fans voiced concern for Billy Ray Cyrus after his messy inauguration performance , Braison Cyrus brushed off the drama and announced he's working on his dad's new album.

Trace Cyrus called out his brother, Braison, for seemingly enabling their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Instead of Trace, 35, rooting on the duo, he spoke out to insist Billy Ray, 63, isn't doing well and needs help.

On Friday, January 24, a fan asked him during a Q&A, "Braison is posting your dad is happy and healthy. I’m confused?" to which the Metro Station alum replied, "Birds of a feather flock together."

Trace — who is now sober — shamed Braison, 30, for seemingly enabling their father, writing, "Braison I can help you too. D---. Man up boys."