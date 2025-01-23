Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Trace Admits He 'Barely Recognizes' His Father After Disastrous Inauguration Performance: 'You're Not Healthy'
Billy Ray Cyrus' son Trace couldn't stay silent after watching his father's painful performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.
On Wednesday, January 22, the 35-year-old son of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus — whom the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer adopted in 1993 upon marrying Trace's mother — took to Instagram with an emotional message for his estranged dad, expressing concerns about the country crooner's well-being amid his apparent downward spiral.
"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," the caption of Trace's post began alongside a throwback photo of Billy Ray and his son on stage. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life."
"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace confessed. "It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
Billy Ray's son went on to admit the Hannah Montana actor's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, 25, "desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her."
"That’s your baby girl. She deserves better," Trace declared. "Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon," he continued. "I love you Dad."
Trace explained his own experiences with unhealthy drinking habits, revealing: "We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing."
"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," Trace concluded.
The former Metro Station band member's Instagram plea was shared just days after social media users went wild criticizing Billy Ray's "train wreck" performance in front of a crowd of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 20.
Billy Ray went viral on Monday night after he suffered a musical malfunction on stage at Trump’s Liberty Ball.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," he could be heard saying. "Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."
Growing angry, Billy Ray asked: "Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---.”