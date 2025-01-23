Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Trace Admits He 'Barely Recognizes' His Father After Disastrous Inauguration Performance: 'You're Not Healthy'

On Wednesday, January 22, the 35-year-old son of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus — whom the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer adopted in 1993 upon marrying Trace's mother — took to Instagram with an emotional message for his estranged dad , expressing concerns about the country crooner's well-being amid his apparent downward spiral.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," the caption of Trace's post began alongside a throwback photo of Billy Ray and his son on stage. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life."

"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace confessed. "It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."