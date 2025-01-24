'Proud' Billy Ray Cyrus Announces New Album Produced by Son Braison as Family Tensions Rise
Billy Ray Cyrus and Braison Cyrus have done tons of father-son bonding.
On Friday, January 24, the father-of-six announced he will be releasing a new album this summer produced by his son.
“I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have,” Braison shared about the exciting project. “I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it.”
“Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor,” the 30-year-old added of the father-of-six — who also shares kids Miley, 32, and Noah, 24, and adopted children Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 35, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus.
Billy Ray also raved about writing songs alongside Braison.
“I’m so proud to lean into the music with Braison,” the two-time divorcee — who finalized his second divorce from Firerose in 2024 — said. “This is art imitating life, imitating art. It starts and ends with art.”
He noted: “Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.”
The name of the album remains a secret and will be the 63-year-old’s first since 2019’s The SnakeDoctor Circus.
As OK! previously reported, the announcement came after son Trace recently shared an emotional message about his estranged father after watching his painful performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.
“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” Trace began of Billy Ray’s alleged downward spiral.
“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really couldn’t care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away,” he added.
Trace then gave insight into Billy Ray’s complicated relationship with his youngest daughter, Noah.
“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow, just like me, she still idolizes you though,” he stated.
Trace continued: “We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy, Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw's funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad.”
The eldest son then opened up about his own challenges with alcohol, suggesting his dad may be experiencing a similar addiction.
“We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and a half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing… I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you,” Trace concluded.