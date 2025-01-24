'Proud' Billy Ray Cyrus Announces New Album Produced by Son Braison as Family Tensions Rise

“I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have,” Braison shared about the exciting project. “I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it.”

“Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor,” the 30-year-old added of the father-of-six — who also shares kids Miley, 32, and Noah, 24, and adopted children Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 35, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus.