15 Stars Who Had Near-Death Experiences: From Tracy Morgan to Donald Sutherland and More

On the set of Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore “almost died.” In one scene in her role as a zombie real estate agent the actress went to jump on a man’s back to kill him, but fell off, smashing her skull on the concrete. She was rushed to a hospital.

“It was f------ terrifying,” recalled the actress. “It was very serious. I’ve never had a feeling like that in my life.”

She was hospitalized for two days, getting MRIs and CAT scans. She was left with a bad concussion. Show creator Victor Fresco revealed, “I thought, ‘That’s it. We’ve killed Drew Barrymore.’”

Production was forced to shut down as the beauty recovered.

“Coming back, it was scary,” Barrymore recalled. "Everyone was really tense. But I love that this group of people, who aren’t family necessarily, are coming together and care about my well-being. It was a nice moment where you see the good in people."