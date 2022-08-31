'Sex Addict' Travis Barker Compared To Scott Disick After Fans Dredge Up His Past Cheating Scandals
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to have a fairytale love story, but some are concerned he may have too much in common with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's ex.
As excerpts from his 2016 memoir admitting to being a sex addict and a cheater resurface, fans point out these are the same issues the mom-of-three had with Scott Disick.
Kardashian and Disick first sparked dating rumors in 2006 and their turbulent on-again off-again romance was often rocked by rumors of infidelity. The former couple — who share Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — finally called it quits for good in 2015.
The Kourtney and Kim star later married Barker in an intimate courthouse ceremony with dreams of forever, but fans took to the Internet to discuss the unsettling similarities between Kardashian's two high-profile relationships.
"After all that cheating I just don't think they're going to last. He openly brags about it in his memoir!" one user wrote, with another adding, "He’s a self-admitted sex addict and Kourtney hated that about Scott. When the honeymoon phase ends, it’s gonna get messy. Especially if they manage to conceive a child together."
The Blink-182 drummer openly confessed to cheating on his ex-wife Shanna Moakler in his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.
"While I was sleeping, Shanna went onto my laptop, and my e-mail accounts were all open," he recalled in the book. "She saw all my e-mails from the previous three or four years, including messages from about thirteen different girls I had been messing around with in the year before the plane crash."
"I opened my computer and looked at my sent e-mails-and she had written to every single girl. If they had sent me naked pictures or videos or a dirty e-mail, she went in on all of 'em," he continued. "They all got a message along the lines of 'F*** you b****, how dare you mess with my man, this is Shanna, f*** you.'"
Moakler and Barker first tied the knot in 2004, before calling it quits in 2008. They share Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.
The Sun was first to report the fan comments about Barker's past cheating ways.