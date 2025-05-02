Alabama Barker Slammed for Editing Latest Thirst Trap Photos: 'When Are You Going to Stop?'
Alabama Barker is back at it again with new thirst traps.
Travis Barker's daughter, 19, accentuated her figure in a lacy black getup on Friday, May 2.
The YouTuber bared her chest and cleavage in a bra top with lace sleeves. She showed off her curves in a tight black skirt, paired with mesh cross tights and bedazzled boots.
Alabama captioned her post, "Cut throat I give him 1 chance !"
The young star limited the comments after being accused of Photoshopping her physique.
"Lol the edited body pics," one user wrote, while another speculated, "u loss [sic] soo much weight or is it edited !?"
Others wondered if she "remove[d] her implants" or went on Ozempic.
"Shadows don't look right," another person pointed out.
Others praised the social media influencer regardless of the controversy, calling her "beautiful" and "the baddest."
Alabama shared a closer glance at the ensemble on her Instagram Story, showcasing a large, sparkly cross necklace and grills. She filmed herself selfie-style to the song "Money on Money" by Young Thug.
Alabama frequently publishes seductive snapshots on her Instagram, and on April 14, she went braless in a busty, brown halter dress with a thick belt and cowboy boots.
She showed off her look from different angles, captioning the post, "Know you hate it but you know to shut the F up !" as Playboi Carti's "EVIL JORDAN" played in the background.
A few days prior, she exposed her chest in a yellow mini dress with straps across her stomach, baring a tattoo on her left rib. In the photo dump, Alabama included a photo of her rockstar dad, who flashed a peace sign while wearing dark shades, a backward baseball cap and bandana.
"Really pretty, so these bi$xs think I'm stuck up," she wrote with a yellow heart.
Travis' daughter made headlines for her feud with Bhad Bhabie after the "Cash Me Outside" girl accused her of attempting to steal her boyfriend in 2024, which Alabama denied.
The 22-year-old rapper took the drama a step further, claiming Travis hooked up with his wife Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kim.
"Bhad Bhabie and her mom are now threatening to expose the entire Kardashian family, which has got them all in a huge panic and they’re demanding Kourtney put this fire out," an insider noted, adding Travis is actively trying to ameliorate the situation.
"What’s really humiliating is that Bhad Bhabie has zeroed in on Kim and Travis and is spreading lies about them hooking up years ago," the source continued. "It’s something they’ve both denied countless times, but it’s taking on new life because of this feud and that has of course really upset Kourtney, she’s mortified and so is Kim."
