NEWS Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Slams 'Pathetic' Trolls for Watching Her Videos Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok Alabama Barker clapped back at TikTok trolls for their 'pathetic' comments.

Alabama Barker isn’t here for the haters. The 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182’s Travis Barker clapped back hard at critics who came for her on TikTok this week. In a recent reel, the rising rapper was seen doing her makeup in her bedroom while rocking a black satin robe — and apparently, that was enough to trigger the trolls.

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok Alabama Barker clapped back at haters on TikTok.

But Alabama was quick to set the record straight in the comments. “My biggest concern is that they take their time to watch me and comment on my video and give me more attention as well as make my videos have more traction,” she fired back.

When one critic commented, “Makeup to hangout in your room is WILD,” Alabama shut them down fast. “Why do you feel entitled to comment that knowing you have no idea what I’m doing? Don’t you feel pathetic 😭 s--- I would. Whole time I’m outside ❤️," she wrote.

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok The rising rapper was criticized for wearing makeup in her room.

And when someone shaded her makeup skills, writing, “the overline😔💔,” she didn’t hold back. “I have so much filler I can’t over line😂,” she clapped back. Another user accused her of uploading videos just to see if “people like her yet," but Alabama made it clear she’s not chasing approval. “You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people’s opinions?” she replied.

This all comes just after Alabama got slammed for a thirst trap she posted earlier in May. She posed in a sultry lace bra top that showed off her curves, paired with a black skirt, mesh cross-pattern tights and sparkly boots. She captioned the bold look, “Cut throat I give him 1 chance!” But once again, trolls flooded her comments section, accusing her of editing her pics. “Lol the edited body pics,” one person wrote, while another asked, “u loss [sic] soo much weight or is it edited!?” Some even speculated she had removed implants or jumped on the Ozempic trend. “Shadows don't look right,” another said.

Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian is upset her kids are involved in the recent drama involving her stepdaughter.

The drama doesn’t stop there: Alabama recently made headlines over a public feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie, who accused her of trying to steal her boyfriend back in 2024 — a claim Alabama denied. Things got even messier when Bhabie, 22, claimed that Travis had hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian. “Bhad Bhabie and her mom are now threatening to expose the entire Kardashian family, which has got them all in a huge panic and they’re demanding Kourtney put this fire out,” a source told In Touch, adding that Travis is trying to calm everyone down. “What’s really humiliating is that Bhad Bhabie has zeroed in on Kim and Travis and is spreading lies about them hooking up years ago,” the insider continued. “It’s something they’ve both denied countless times, but it’s taking on new life because of this feud and that has of course really upset Kourtney, she’s mortified and so is Kim.”

Source: MEGA The couple is allegedly 'upset and worried' about Alabama Barker.

“This is a huge source of stress for them as a couple,” one insider spilled. "They’re both upset and worried about Alabama, and now on top of that, Kourtney’s hit the roof because Rocky and Reign have both gotten dragged into the negativity.”