While Travis Barker's son was across the country performing with Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night, his daughter was by his side in Los Angeles after he was rushed to the hospital earlier that day.

Minutes after news broke of the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization, Alabama, 16, wrote via her Instagram Story, “Please send your prayers 🥺." The famous offspring also took to her TikTok account to share footage of Travis lying on a hospital bed, showing only his unmistakable tatted up arms with what appears to be a pillow covering his chest. She held on to one of his hands while his phone was in the other.