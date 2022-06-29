Staying StrongTravis Barker's Daughter Alabama By Rocker's Side In L.A. As Son Landon Joins MGK On Stage Amid Dad's Hospitalization
While Travis Barker's son was across the country performing with Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night, his daughter was by his side in Los Angeles after he was rushed to the hospital earlier that day.
Minutes after news broke of the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization, Alabama, 16, wrote via her Instagram Story, “Please send your prayers 🥺." The famous offspring also took to her TikTok account to share footage of Travis lying on a hospital bed, showing only his unmistakable tatted up arms with what appears to be a pillow covering his chest. She held on to one of his hands while his phone was in the other.
Despite quickly deleting the post, fans were able to capture the image, Page Six reported.
Meanwhile, hours after he was taken from West Hills hospital in L.A. to Sinai Medical Center, Travis' son, Landon, hit the stage with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 18-year-old and the rocker, 32, performed their hit "Die in California" together, which is featured on the "my ex's best friend" artist's "Mainstream Sellout" album. "Does anybody in here ever feel lost sometimes?" MGK asked his sold-out crowd before introducing the teenager. "New York City, make some noise for Landon Barker!"
MGK, born Colson Baker, and Landon did not address the musician's hospitalization during their Madison Square Garden performance, and they have yet to comment on the matter via social media, per Billboard.
OK! reported Travis and new wife Kourtney Kardashian first arrived at West Hills hospital because the drummer had some sort of health issue. After the medical staff checked out the newlywed, they felt he needed additional care and rushed him to Sinai Medical Center. In now-viral photos of Travis lying on a stretcher outside the hospital, he can be seen lifting up his hand at one point, showing his identifiable skull tattoo.
The Kardashians star can also be seen standing by her new hubby's side donning an all-black ensemble, seemingly trying to go incognito.
It's unclear at this time what Travis' health emergency was, but it may be cause for concern, as long-time pal Kid Cudi sent him prayers late Tuesday. "Travis I love u and im prayin for u," the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper tweeted.
Amid his medical scare, Travis also eerily tweeted, "God Save Me," which is the name of his song with MGK, although the timing seemed quite odd given the circumstance.