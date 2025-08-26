Article continues below advertisement

Shanna Moakler is living her best life! The 50-year-old model and actress, best known for her past marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, turned heads during a tropical getaway to Treasure Cay in the Bahamas. She rocked a bold orange-and-yellow bikini that showed off her curves while striking poses in the crystal-clear water.

“Let’s play in Treasure Cay 🌊☀️🔥 #islandvibes,” Moakler wrote on Instagram, tagging her Fashion Nova swimsuit. But bikinis weren’t the only thing on display — Moakler also let fans in on her new romance. In another series of photos, she cozied up to actor Greg Vaughan as the pair embraced against the island backdrop.

Source: @shannamoakler/Instagram Shanna Moakler showed off her curves in a bold orange-and-yellow bikini during a Bahamas getaway.

“Warning: too much fun being had here 😘💕 Best friends, best memories, and my best guy ✨,” she captioned one romantic snap in which she sported a tiny black swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Fans quickly flooded her comments section with love. “Beautiful couple. Well deserved, Shannon,” one follower gushed, while another added, “You’re glowing!” Others raved, “Hottest couple 😍😍😍” and “He fits you so well definitely gives a real man vibe ❤️.” One more chimed in, writing, “It’s so nice to see both of you so happy!”

Source: @shannamoakler/Instagram The couple first met in 1994 while working as aspiring models.

Back in April, the mom-of-three opened up about her relationship with Vaughan, explaining how different it feels compared to her past ups and downs with Barker and ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

Moakler revealed that she and Vaughan actually go way back. “We first met in 1994 when we were both aspiring models,” she shared. “Over the years, we’d run into each other in Los Angeles, on set, or through mutual friends, but nothing ever really lined up... until Jason Momoa’s vodka launch in November 2023.” She called that night a “game-changer.” “Life really came full circle, and I think that’s what makes this all feel so special,” she added.

Source: @shannamoakler/Instagram The Playboy model cozied up to actor Greg Vaughan in romantic photos from their trip.

The former Miss USA also admitted they intentionally kept things under wraps at first. “We’ve both been through the highs and lows of public relationships, and after living in the Hollywood spotlight for so long, we really just wanted something for us. No pressure, no headlines — just real moments, privately shared,” Moakler explained.

Source: @shannamoakler/Instagram Shanna Moakler said their relationship feels special.