or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shanna Moakler
OK LogoNEWS

Shanna Moakler Shows Off Her Chest in Revealing Swimsuit After Taking a Dip in the Pool: Photos

Photo of Shanna Moakler
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

Model Shanna Moakler uploaded sultry photos near the pool.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Shanna Moakler isn't letting any drama rain on her parade.

On Sunday, March 16, the model uploaded a few sultry photos of herself after taking a dip in the pool.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler photos
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

Shanna Moakler put her body on display in new poolside photos.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sunny Sundays & poolside vibes ☀️✨ Just soaking up the good energy, cooling off, and letting the weekend slow down exactly how it should," Moakler, 49, captioned the images, in which she donned a black one-piece bathing suit that exposed her chest with a lace-up design.

"Who else loves a chill Sunday by the water? Suit by @fashionnova #SundayFunday #PoolsideBliss #GoldenHourGlow," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler photos
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

While some social media users gushed over looks, others accused her of using a filter on her images.

Article continues below advertisement

Her upload received mixed reviews, as several people accused the model of editing the images.

"Didn’t know there was a filter for your body lol you look amazing as always❤️ love you," one person wrote, while another said, "Nice filter."

"Yes it’s a filter but one can’t filter a great body!" a third fan declared. "U look amazing and natural."

Article continues below advertisement

Others raved over the mom-of-three's look, with one person calling her "Mag cover material!"

"You are an absolute stunner. SMITTEN @shannamoakler," said a second individual, while a third thought she was "flawless 😍🔥."

MORE ON:
Shanna Moakler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler photos
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

The star recently hit back at critics who claimed she was copying Kourtney Kardashian's poses.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Moakler recently hit back an Instagram critic who claimed she was posing like ex-husband Travis Barker's new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, in bikini photos.

"Just a friendly reminder that I've been a model for over 30 years," she replied. "And my ex and I had one of the first reality TV shows before the cases [Kardashians] even came into existence."

Article continues below advertisement

Moakler is not on the best terms with her ex-husband, who's the father of her daughter Alabama, 19, and son Landon Barker, 21. The drummer, 49, is also a father figure to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whom she welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya, 52.

Shanna hasn't commented on the recent drama involving Alabama, who's in a heated feud with Bhad Bhabie, the rapper who accused the teen of stealing her baby daddy Le Vaughn.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler shows chest revealing swimsuit pool photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

The model shares two kids with ex-husband Travis Barker and one with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie even challenged Alabama to a fight, writing on social media, "Imma b a the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!"

"Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas Commons tomorrow 8 p.m. see you there bama!!" she taunted. "Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?"

While Alabama claimed she never met Le Vaughn, the two ladies each made diss tracks at each other, with Bhad Bhabie, 21, going as far as to included a Travis lookalike in her music video.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.