Shanna Moakler Shows Off Her Chest in Revealing Swimsuit After Taking a Dip in the Pool: Photos
Shanna Moakler isn't letting any drama rain on her parade.
On Sunday, March 16, the model uploaded a few sultry photos of herself after taking a dip in the pool.
"Sunny Sundays & poolside vibes ☀️✨ Just soaking up the good energy, cooling off, and letting the weekend slow down exactly how it should," Moakler, 49, captioned the images, in which she donned a black one-piece bathing suit that exposed her chest with a lace-up design.
"Who else loves a chill Sunday by the water? Suit by @fashionnova #SundayFunday #PoolsideBliss #GoldenHourGlow," she added.
Her upload received mixed reviews, as several people accused the model of editing the images.
"Didn’t know there was a filter for your body lol you look amazing as always❤️ love you," one person wrote, while another said, "Nice filter."
"Yes it’s a filter but one can’t filter a great body!" a third fan declared. "U look amazing and natural."
Others raved over the mom-of-three's look, with one person calling her "Mag cover material!"
"You are an absolute stunner. SMITTEN @shannamoakler," said a second individual, while a third thought she was "flawless 😍🔥."
As OK! reported, Moakler recently hit back an Instagram critic who claimed she was posing like ex-husband Travis Barker's new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, in bikini photos.
"Just a friendly reminder that I've been a model for over 30 years," she replied. "And my ex and I had one of the first reality TV shows before the cases [Kardashians] even came into existence."
Moakler is not on the best terms with her ex-husband, who's the father of her daughter Alabama, 19, and son Landon Barker, 21. The drummer, 49, is also a father figure to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whom she welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya, 52.
Shanna hasn't commented on the recent drama involving Alabama, who's in a heated feud with Bhad Bhabie, the rapper who accused the teen of stealing her baby daddy Le Vaughn.
Bhad Bhabie even challenged Alabama to a fight, writing on social media, "Imma b a the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!"
"Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas Commons tomorrow 8 p.m. see you there bama!!" she taunted. "Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?"
While Alabama claimed she never met Le Vaughn, the two ladies each made diss tracks at each other, with Bhad Bhabie, 21, going as far as to included a Travis lookalike in her music video.